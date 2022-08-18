iPhone 14 case clones start surfacing ahead of rumored September 7 event

In less than a month, Apple will announce its new iPhone 14 series. With the production of this iPhone in full swing, we’ll also see more and more cases on the web before its release. Now, you can take a look at some of the iPhone 14 cases Apple could introduce at its rumored September 7 event.

Twitter user Majin Bu is known for sharing new iPhone cases before the official release. With an impressive score in that matter, it’s interesting to take a look at “identical clones” of the iPhone 14 cases.

Bu shows eight different silicon cases, although they say “I’m not sure if these will be the official colors but there is a possibility,” it’s interesting to take a look at them since Bu has a great record revealing iPhone cases before they are officially released.

The cases shown are available in

Yellow

Red

Navy Blue

Purple

Mint

Pink

Midnight Blue

Black

As of now, the Twitter user wasn’t able to share the leather cases or what colors Apple will use for them. It’s also important to note that iPhone 14’s schematics and CADs have leaked months ago, which gave case manufacturers plenty of time to make their version of what Apple will do.

A few weeks ago, Twitter user Jioriku posted a thread about the iPhone 14 series, including its colors, the new Always-On Display mode, and more. Last year, he correctly predicted that the iPhone 13 could be unlocked with just the user’s eyes while the user wears a mask.

These are the iPhone 14 colors he expects Apple to introduce, which makes sense compared to the case colors Majin Bu shows:

iPhone 14: Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red. Pink is replaced with Purple, according to his sources;

Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red. Pink is replaced with Purple, according to his sources; iPhone 14 Pro: Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. He says purple takes the place of Sierra Blue.

What we know about the iPhone 14

For the iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring one of the most important upgrades. With a new Max model, it will bring back the regular models with bigger batteries and displays, while the company is rumored to make tons of changes to its high-end devices. The 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are rumored to feature a new design, improve the main cameras, revamp the front-facing camera, have the A16 chip, and see a price increase.

