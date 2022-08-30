Rumor: iPhone 14 to feature ‘exclusive’ MagSafe battery accessory, purple color, more

While there is quite a bit we already know about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, new details are emerging as we approach Apple’s September 7 event. According to a new post on Naver, citing a developer source, we can expect changes to the color options, no upgrade to the base storage, MagSafe improvements, and more.

First off, the source claims that the iPhone 14 will be available in the following colors: green, purple, blue, black, white, and red. For context, the iPhone 13 is available in red, starlight, midnight, blue, and pink.

This leak likely doesn’t accurately refer to the names of the colors. For instance, “black” is likely to midnight and “white” is likely referring to starlight. With that in mind, it seems the only change for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be the addition of the new purple color. There could be some tweaks to the shades of each color, though.

For the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the source says that we can expect the same graphite, silver, and gold color options as the iPhone 13 Pro. There’s also rumored to be a green option, maybe similar to the existing alpine green, and a new purple option.

The iPhone 14 won’t offer any notable improvements to durability, the report says. Apple did test a version of the iPhone 14 made from titanium, but this was “dropped due to cost and manufacturing process issues.” The iPhone 14 display will also use the same Gorilla Glass coating as the iPhone 13, with no improvements for display durability or scratch resistance likely.

As for the changes to MagSafe, the source says that we can expect Apple to once again make the magnets in the back of your iPhone stronger than before. This will improve the experience with accessories like the MagSafe Wallet and MagSafe Battery Pack.

Speaking of that MagSafe Battery Pack, Apple is also reportedly planning a new MagSafe battery accessory that will be “exclusive” to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro; more details on this are unclear as of now. The report also corroborates that wired charging speeds will increase to 30W, while there are no upgrades planned for wireless charging speeds.

In terms of storage, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will both still start with 128GB of storage according to this leak. It was briefly reported that Apple would boost storage capacities to help offset a price increase, but this doesn’t actually appear to be the case.

A16 details

The report also goes on to say that initial testing of the A16 chip inside the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max indicated a performance boost of “just a few percent” compared to the A15 chip.

Since then, however, Apple has reportedly worked to improve the thermal management of the A16 chip to further increase performance. This ultimately means the actual real-world change could be more notable for the A16 than initially expected.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will use the same A15 chip as the iPhone 13, as previously reported by 9to5Mac.

