iPhone 14 Pro again rumored to feature new 30W charger, most likely USB-C to Lightning connector

A week before the announcement of the iPhone 14 Pro, a rumor suggests this smartphone will feature a new 30W charger – doubling down on a previous report on a 30W GaN charger coming to Apple iPhones.

This time, Twitter user DuanRui, which has a mixed tracking record on Apple leaks, posted that the iPhone 14 Pro series may use 30W charging power due to a charger brand that started sending “new charger products to the media, and it will advertise in the experience video of the iPhone 14 series.”

He also says the “data cable given by the charger manufacturer is still the Lightning interface,” as Apple plans to change the port to USB-C in 2023 with the iPhone 15.

This isn’t the first time we have heard about a speedier 30W charger for the iPhone 14 Pro. In March, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo posted that “Apple may release its next GaN charger in 2022, which supports about 30W and has a new form factor design.”

Although the company has released new 35W GaN charger options for the redesigned M2 MacBook Air, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the iPhone 14 Pro supports speedier charging capabilities, as many smartphone manufacturers offer crazy-fast charging time.

Twitter user Kioriku, which correctly predicted that the iPhone 13 would be unlocked with just the user’s eyes while wearing a mask, also believes the next iPhone will support 30W charging for “30W or higher bricks for the first bit of a charge cycle,” then “drops down to 27-25W.”

Apple’s first GaN charger was announced last year. It’s the 140W USB-C power adapter for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. This GaN technology allows smaller, lighter, and more power-efficient chargers than silicon-based chargers.

That said, even though a more powerful and efficient charger sounds like a good plan, it’s also frustrating that Apple has been changing almost every year the full capability of its adapters. The iPhone 11 Pro supported an 18W charger, the 12 Pro, a new 20W adapter, and now it’s been rumored a GaN 30W charger, which people – of course – will have to buy standalone.

Are you excited about the iPhone 14 Pro featuring a speedier charging capability? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

