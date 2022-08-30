Sketchy leak details new iPhone 14 Pro packaging, claims 6GB RAM for all models

The last-minute iPhone 14 rumors are coming quickly as we approach Apple’s September 7 “Far out” special event. A new leak posted on the Chinese social media service Weibo claims that all of the iPhone 14 variants will have 6GB of RAM, and it also shares some details on the packaging for the device.

How much RAM will the iPhone 14 have?

The Weibo post, which was shared on Twitter by ShrimpApplePro, says that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices will both have 6GB of RAM this year. For context, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have 4GB of RAM, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have 6GB of RAM. So if this leak is to be believed, the iPhone 14 will offer more RAM than the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Pro will stick with 6GB.

This would mark the third year in a row that the “Pro” model iPhones have had 6GB of RAM. A previous leak suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro would jump to 8GB, but the consensus has since settled on 6GB instead.

Apple, of course, doesn’t focus on the amount of RAM inside the iPhone and it’s not a specification the company even details. It’s a smart decision by Apple as the iPhone usually lags behind competing Android devices in RAM, but the tight integration between iPhone hardware and iOS makes up for that difference.

Finally, today’s leak also claims to offer a look at the sticker that will be on the side of the iPhone 14 Pro box, showing the “iPhone 14 Pro” branding. It also indicates that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come in a white box this year, whereas the previous several generations have come in a black box.

These sort of last-minute iPhone 14 rumors should be treated with some skepticism. Nonetheless, it’s fun to speculate and check out the multiple possibilities. As always, you can find our full rundown of iPhone 14 expectations in our guide right here.

