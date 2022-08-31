OtterBox drops new duo and trio MagSafe chargers for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, more

Michael Potuck

- Aug. 31st 2022 10:12 am PT

OtterBox 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station
1

OtterBox is back with two more MagSafe multi-device chargers for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Along with that, there are new USB-C GaN chargers, car chargers, and more. Here are the details on everything new.

OtterBox launched its 2-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe recently with a Pro Display XDR-style stand and flexible mount.

Now OtterBox is following up on that with a 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe and an additional 2-in-1 option.

3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe

  • 15W optimal wireless charging, official MagSafe support
  • Solid aluminum construction with durable weighted design
  • Strong magnetic alignment and attachment
  • Legendary OtterBox design for MagSafe Sleek with premium materials and fingerprint-resistant finish
  • Suspends iPhone securely in all orientations while charging, streaming and connecting
  • Wirelessly charges iPhone and AirPods
  • Apple Watch charger integrated into stand
  • Works with cases for MagSafe
  • Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service
  • Includes 36W wall charger and USB C-C 2M (6.6FT) cable
  • Price: $149.95

OtterBox MagSafe Charging Stand

This MagSafe stand is a dual-charger priced at $99 and includes the same features as the 3-in-1 above except it doesn’t have the Apple Watch charger.

USB-C GaN Wall and Car Chargers

Also available starting today are three new sets of USB-C wall GaN and Car Chargers.

OtterBox also has its Fast Charge Premium USB-C and USB-C to Lightning cables that go from $29.95 to $34.95.

9to5Mac OtterBox reviews:

MagSafe

OtterBox

