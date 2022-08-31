OtterBox drops new duo and trio MagSafe chargers for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, more

OtterBox is back with two more MagSafe multi-device chargers for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Along with that, there are new USB-C GaN chargers, car chargers, and more. Here are the details on everything new.
OtterBox launched its 2-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe recently with a Pro Display XDR-style stand and flexible mount.
Now OtterBox is following up on that with a 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe and an additional 2-in-1 option.
3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe
- 15W optimal wireless charging, official MagSafe support
- Solid aluminum construction with durable weighted design
- Strong magnetic alignment and attachment
- Legendary OtterBox design for MagSafe Sleek with premium materials and fingerprint-resistant finish
- Suspends iPhone securely in all orientations while charging, streaming and connecting
- Wirelessly charges iPhone and AirPods
- Apple Watch charger integrated into stand
- Works with cases for MagSafe
- Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service
- Includes 36W wall charger and USB C-C 2M (6.6FT) cable
- Price: $149.95
OtterBox MagSafe Charging Stand
This MagSafe stand is a dual-charger priced at $99 and includes the same features as the 3-in-1 above except it doesn’t have the Apple Watch charger.
USB-C GaN Wall and Car Chargers
Also available starting today are three new sets of USB-C wall GaN and Car Chargers.
- 30W Wall Charger – $34.99
- 30W Car Charger – $29.99
- 60W dual USB-C Wall Charger – $59.95
- 60W dual USB-C Car Charger – $54.95
- 72W triple USB-C/A Wall Charger – $69.95
- 72W triple USB-C/A Car Charger – $59.95
OtterBox also has its Fast Charge Premium USB-C and USB-C to Lightning cables that go from $29.95 to $34.95.
