OtterBox drops new duo and trio MagSafe chargers for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, more

OtterBox is back with two more MagSafe multi-device chargers for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Along with that, there are new USB-C GaN chargers, car chargers, and more. Here are the details on everything new.

OtterBox launched its 2-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe recently with a Pro Display XDR-style stand and flexible mount.

Now OtterBox is following up on that with a 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe and an additional 2-in-1 option.

15W optimal wireless charging, official MagSafe support

Solid aluminum construction with durable weighted design

Strong magnetic alignment and attachment

Legendary OtterBox design for MagSafe Sleek with premium materials and fingerprint-resistant finish

Suspends iPhone securely in all orientations while charging, streaming and connecting

Wirelessly charges iPhone and AirPods

Apple Watch charger integrated into stand

Works with cases for MagSafe

Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service

Includes 36W wall charger and USB C-C 2M (6.6FT) cable

Price: $149.95

This MagSafe stand is a dual-charger priced at $99 and includes the same features as the 3-in-1 above except it doesn’t have the Apple Watch charger.

Also available starting today are three new sets of USB-C wall GaN and Car Chargers.

OtterBox also has its Fast Charge Premium USB-C and USB-C to Lightning cables that go from $29.95 to $34.95.

