Thursday’s best deals: Apple MagSafe charger $30, Twelve South sale, AirPods Max $370, more

September 1 is ushering in a new month as well as a fresh batch of discounts ahead of Labor Day. Kicking things off, we have the best price of the year on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $30 joined by a sitewide sale from one of our favorite accessory makers, Twelve South, in honor of the holiday. Not to mention ongoing AirPods Max deals from $370. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official MagSafe charger drops to $30

Woot is now offering the official Apple MagSafe Charger for $30. Normally fetching $39, today’s offer is delivering the best price of the year at 24% off. This is $2 under our previous mention from back on Prime Day, as well.

Whether you’re looking to score Apple’s new iPhone 14 next week and want to prepare or are just finally ready to upgrade an existing iPhone 12 or 13 series handset with Apple’s unique take on wireless charging, today’s deal is as notable as they come. The official MagSafe Charger provides all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset.

Labor Day sale offers first discounts on new Twelve South accessories

Twelve South today is launching its annual Labor Day sale, and the savings this time around put some of the brand’s all-new releases in the spotlight. Taking 12% off nearly everything the retailer sells, you’ll be able to score the first price cuts across a slew of Twelve South’s popular Apple accessories and more. Our top pick is the new Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand at $70. Down from the $80 price tag it just launched with last month, this is the very first chance to save and a new all-time low.

Twelve South just refreshed its popular MacBook stand last month with the new Curve Flex. This all-aluminum offering arrives with an adjustable design that lets you elevate your machine in plenty of different ways. I walked away quite impressed in my hands-on review, which you can read for a more in-depth look at the features. There are also plenty of other offers to join the featured Apple MagSafe charger marker markdown, as well.

AirPods Max return to lowest price of the year with Spatial Audio

Apple’s AirPods Max boast one of the more lofty price tags for a pair of ANC headphones these days, but Amazon just made the listening experience even more affordable ahead of Labor Day. Right now, you can score the headphones in several styles starting at $370. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at as much as $179 in savings and a new all-time low at $59 under previous discounts.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers another to chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for less. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

M1 Pro MacBook Pros fall to new lows of $400 off

One of the most notable Labor Day deals we’ll see period is also still live, with Amazon offering Apple’s latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,599 to kick off all of the early Labor Day savings. Normally fetching $1,999, today’s $400 discount is now down to a new all-time low at $200 under our previous mention. We’ve never seen it anywhere close to the discounted price today, making the high-end machine more affordable than ever.

While the new M2 MacBook Air has been hogging much of the spotlight in the Apple world lately, the higher-end M1 Pro delivers much of the same modern design with an even more capable feature set. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip – then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging. See why it was our Apple product of the year.

