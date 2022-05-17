Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video to outdoor floodlights for the first time

Eve’s HomeKit products have been some of my favorites for many years. Between products like the Eve Water Guard and the popular Thread enabled Eve Energy, its commitment to HomeKit has made it a fan favorite for people building a smart home around HomeKit. Today, Eve brings the Eve Outdoor Cam to the market with the first-ever floodlight with HomeKit Secure Video support.

Originally announced back in January, Eve Outdoor Cam is designed with your privacy in mind. It’s built from the ground up where only authorized HomeKit users can access it remotely using a Home hub (HomePod or iPad). Video recordings are stored securely and fully encrypted in your iCloud account using Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video technology.

Video recorded on your private property shouldn’t be x-rayed in a cloud, not to mention exposed to some company database,” says Jerome Gackel, CEO, Eve Systems. “Thanks to HomeKit Secure Video, Eve Outdoor Cam relies on your Home Hub’s on-device intelligence to deliver state-of-the-art security with maximum privacy – while bringing a stunning, all-in-one design.

The Motion Light in Eve Outdoor Cam is based on autonomous automations running on device, so it works independently of HomeKit or a Wi-Fi or internet connection. The Motion Light will respond to any movement, even if HomeKit Secure Video notifications or recordings are off to HomeKit security settings. With a built-in ambient light sensor, Eve Outdoor Cam can be set to illuminate the field of view only when it’s dark.

Eve Cam Technical Specs:

Apple HomeKit Secure Video with 1080p/24fps H.264 Video and 157° field of view

Infrared night vision

Infrared motion detection: 100°, up to 9 m/30 ft. at 2.5 m/8.2 ft. mounting height

Two-way communication with built-in microphone and speaker

IP55 Certified

Three-axis camera angle adjustment

Flood light with ultra-strong light boost

Status LED

Power: AC 100-240 V, 50/60 Hz

Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n)

Dimensions:170x65x76mm (HxWxD)/6.7×2.6x3in

Eve Outdoor Cam includes a 1080p/24fps H.264 camera with infrared night vision and a huge 157° field of view in a discreet enclosure.

The outdoor Eve Cam includes a sleek body that’s protected by a matte black metal frame with rounded edges. The included wall mount combines a robust, three-axis hinge with a compact socket. It’s available from the Eve Online Store and Amazon, and will be coming to the Apple Store soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: