Eve unveils first of its kind HomeKit Outdoor Cam, new details on MotionBlinds with Coulisse

Eve, one of the top HomeKit product manufacturers, is kicking off 2022 with multiple new product announcements. One of the new products is a new Eve Floodlight Outdoor Cam designed for Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video.

The Eve Outdoor Cam is built from the ground up where only you can access it remotely using a Home hub (HomePod or iPad). Eve has designed the product, so live images never reach a cloud service, not even iCloud. Video recordings are stored securely and fully encrypted in your iCloud account over HomeKit Secure Video.

“Combining elegant aesthetics with technology designed to safeguard privacy, Eve Outdoor Cam goes beyond legacy surveillance camera concepts with their conspicuous looks and manufacturer clouds”, says Jerome Gackel, CEO, Eve Systems. “Eve Outdoor Cam embodies what Eve stands for: beautiful, connected home products that set the standard for privacy-first smart homes.”

Eve Cam Technical Specs:

Apple HomeKit Secure Video with 1080p/24fps H.264 Video and 157° field of view

Infrared night vision

Infrared motion detection: 100°, up to 9 m / 30 ft. at 2.5 m / 8.2 ft. mounting height

Two-way communication with built-in microphone and speaker

IP55 Certified

Three-axis camera angle adjustment

Flood light with ultra-strong light boost

Status LED

Power: AC 100-240 V, 50/60 Hz

Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n)

Dimensions:170x65x76mm (HxWxD)/6.7×2.6x3in

Eve Outdoor Cam includes a 1080p/24fps H.264 camera with infrared night vision and a huge 157° field of view in a discreet enclosure. The outdoor Eve Cam includes a sleek body that’s protected by a matte black metal frame with rounded edges. The included wall mount combines a robust, three-axis hinge with a compact socket.

The new Eve Outdoor Cam will be available beginning April 5, 2022, from Eve, Amazon, and later from Apple for $249.95.

Eve and Coulisse release HomeKit MotionBlinds Motors

As was announced in early 2021, Eve and Coulisse are releasing the first HomeKit connected blinds and shades motors to support Thread. Eve MotionBlinds will be distributed through a growing network of Coulisse resellers that are listed in the store locator and on Coulisse’s website.

When adding window coverings to your connected home, making a future-proof choice is key,” says Jerome Gackel, CEO, Eve Systems. “As Thread-enabled accessories, Eve MotionBlinds can support Matter, the smart home standard of the future that is currently being developed by Google, Amazon, Apple and numerous IoT manufacturers. With the integration of Thread, Coulisse and Eve take a head start on the connected home future that awaits the blinds industry,” says Christiaan Roetgering, owner and CEO of Coulisse. “Thanks to the Eve software, this new motor range is a gamechanger in the market. The simplicity of both installation and use is unmatched. It opens up the way to make motorized blinds available to a broad audience and widely embraced as a product that brings joy and value to everyday life in the home.

Key details on HomeKit MotionBlinds Motors

Rechargeable (USB-C) battery powered motor

Easy onboarding by scanning HomeKit setup code, no gateway or bridge required

On-device schedules works independently of iPhone or home network

Uses Bluetooth and Thread

Interacts with other HomeKit-accessories through HomeKit Automations

Works without cloud dependency

Offers manual control with just a simple pull

