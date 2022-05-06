HomeKit Weekly: Tired of waiting for Ring to support HomeKit? Here’s how to integrate for free using Homebridge

Ring promised HomeKit support many years ago but hasn’t come through with that promise. At this point, it looks less and less likely that it’ll ever happen. If you’re firmly in the Ring ecosystem, but want to enjoy some of the benefits of HomeKit. All you’ll need to add is a computer running Homebridge, and you can integrate Ring into HomeKit for free. My favorite way to use Homebridge is HOOBS. Let’s dive into how to add Ring devices to HomeKit.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

Ring has had its fair share of controversy over the years, but many people love their products. As an Amazon subsidiary, Ring offers low cost cameras, doorbells, outdoor plugs, and security systems with professional monitoring. If the Amazon Alexa ecosystem is your preferred platform, there’s a lot to like about Ring. What if you have a Ring doorbell you want to integrate into HomeKit for use with your Apple TV or Apple Watch? That’s where Homebridge comes into play.

Homebridge offers HomeKit integrations for countless devices that normally wouldn’t be compatible. This integration includes Nest, TP-Link, UEFI, etc. If you want to use a device in HomeKit that isn’t compatible, it’s extremely likely you can make it compatible with a Homebridge plugin. As I mentioned, HOOBS is my preferred method for using Homebridge because it’s a turn-key device for the setup and installation and management of Homebridge devices. If you have an always-on computer, Homebridge can be used for free. I love the simplicity of HOOBS, though. It’s quiet, low power, and easy to maintain.

Ring with HomeKit

For this article, I am going to assume your Ring devices are already up and running and on your network. Go to the plugin library in the HOOBs web interface and look for the Ring plugin. HOOBs has it listed as a certified plugin, so you’ll enjoy a simple setup experience. In fact, the process was so easy, that I was even unsure what to do next.

Once the plugin is installed in HOOBs’ web interface, you’ll link your Ring account to Homebridge. I am using a ring.com account and it worked perfectly with the multifactor authentication as well. I kept thinking I would need to add my devices somewhere in the HOOBs interface, but once I finally opened the Home app, I saw my Ring camera show up right away with full access in HomeKit.

Wrap up

Now that the Ring camera is in HomeKit, I can use it as I would a standard HomeKit Camera. I can use it to automate other accessories based on motion like I would any standard HomeKit device. One thing to mention with the integration is that just because the camera is in HomeKit, it doesn’t mean it’s using HomeKit Secure Video. Depending on where the camera is in your home, that may be a dealbreaker. If you want to have a camera in a sensitive area, you’ll want to place weight on that aspect. Even if you use HomeKit to turn the camera off depending on who’s home, that won’t be reflected on the Ring side, so you’ll want to configure those settings independently. Overall, the Homebridge Ring is a great solution if you’re firmly in the Ring ecosystem but want to enjoy some benefits of HomeKit. Check out HOOBS for the fastest way to get started integrating Ring products with HomeKit.

