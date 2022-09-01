Lenovo announces new AR glasses that work with iPhone ahead of Apple’s headset

We’ve been hearing a lot about Apple’s first mixed reality headset, which is expected to be introduced sometime next year. But while that day doesn’t come, Lenovo has announced its newest AR glasses “T1” which, surprisingly, work with iPhone, iPad, and even Mac.

Meet the Lenovo Glasses T1

Lenovo Glasses T1 is the company’s answer to making this product category ready for the masses. The design is quite simple and there’s nothing revolutionary about it. They’re just black glasses with special lenses. In fact, the company sells it as “your personal mobile display solution,” since it only works when connected to another device.

The hardware of Lenovo’s new AR glasses is not exactly impressive, but it seems enough for most situations. It has two Micro OLED panels with 1080p resolution each that display Full HD content with a 60Hz framerate. It is also certified for low blue light and flicker reduction for better eye comfort.

According to ArsTechnica, who got to try out a prototype of the Lenovo Glasses T1, the brightness level is reasonable and the colors are vibrant, not to mention that the interface and texts are “clear” enough. However, the report also notes that controlling the glasses might seem awkward sometimes, since you do this through another device.

To make the device cheaper, Lenovo’s new glasses have no built-in processor. This is why the device requires a connection to a smartphone, tablet, or computer. It can be connected to a compatible device via a USB-C cable, and Lenovo says there will be an adapter available for iPhone users.

Of course, this ends up restricting what you can do with the glasses. Lenovo says the product is focused on users who want to extend what they’re seeing on their computer or smartphone for a more immersive experience. For example, you can use it to watch a movie or play games. The glasses also feature built-in speakers, in case you were wondering.

Price and availability

Lenovo’s new glasses will be launched later this year in China and will arrive in “selected markets” in 2023. The company didn’t give details on pricing, but a company representative told ArsTechnica that the product should cost under $500.

Meanwhile, Apple has reportedly been working on two new AR/VR products. In addition to its mixed reality headset, which is expected to cost up to $3,000 due to its high-end hardware, the company also has plans to introduce its own AR glasses in the future.

