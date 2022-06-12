Apple's AR glasses reportedly coming late 2024 along with second-gen VR headset.

There’s a lot going on when it comes to Apple’s rumored mixed reality headset, which is expected to combine both AR and VR technologies into a single device. However, at the same time, the company has also been working on new AR glasses. According to Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu, Apple’s AR glasses will be announced in late 2024.

In a note seen by 9to5Mac, Pu mentions that Luxshare will remain as one of Apple’s main suppliers for devices to come between late 2022 and 2024. Among all devices, the analyst highlights products such as Apple Watch Series 8, iPhone 14, and Apple’s AR/VR headset. But more than that, Pu believes that Apple plans to introduce new AR glasses in the second half of 2024.

At this point, details about Apple’s AR glasses are unknown. What we do know so far is that, unlike Apple’s AR/VR headset, the new AR glasses will be highly dependent on the iPhone due to design limitations. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in 2019 that the rumored “Apple Glasses” will act more like a display for the iPhone, similar to the first generation Apple Watch.

The mixed reality headset, on the other hand, should have a more robust design to accommodate its powerful hardware capable of processing AR and VR content in high resolution and independently of other Apple devices.

Interestingly, while most rumors are still focused on the first generation of Apple’s AR/VR headset, Pu mentioned in his report that the company is already planning the second generation of its headset to be introduced in late 2024 alongside the new AR glasses. And unsurprisingly, the analyst still believes that Apple’s new headset will be introduced in early 2023.

iPhone 14 and other products

While it’s still a while before both Apple’s headset and AR glasses are announced, Jeff Pu has reiterated that Luxshare is ramping up the production line for the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 models coming later this year. The report mentions new “S8 and high-end S8” watches, which suggests that Apple will announce two new Apple Watch models this fall.

According to previous reports from Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg, Apple plans to release a new generation Apple Watch SE – the entry-level version of the Apple Watch that was introduced in 2020. Perhaps this model will share the same chip as the Apple Watch Series 8, so that’s why Pu reports that there are two new S8 models coming.

On a related note, Pu also briefly mentions how a new deal between Luxshare and Chery Group could benefit Apple Car production.

