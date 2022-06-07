Kuo: Apple’s mixed reality headset coming in Q2 2023

There had been multiple reports and speculation about the possibility of Apple teasing its new mixed reality headset at WWDC 2022. However, the company didn’t say a word about the device or any related software features during the event. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now believes that Apple’s AR/VR headset will come in Q2 2023, a bit later than expected.

Despite all the rumors and predictions, Kuo had claimed days before WWDC that he didn’t believe the headset would be announced at the event. Instead, the analyst said that Apple’s new AR/VR headset could come in the first quarter of 2023. Analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities also reported that the product would be “delayed” until the first quarter of 2023.

During the WWDC 2022 opening event, Apple didn’t give any signs that its mixed reality headset is coming soon. Kuo believes that the company has once again decided to “delay” the launch of the product, this time to the second quarter of 2023.

According to the analyst, Apple is expected to begin engineering validation testing (also known as EVT) with its headset in the next three months. If all goes well, the product could be announced in early 2023 with pre-orders and availability coming a few months later. Kuo also believes that the company will provide early access to the new product for developers weeks after the press announcement.

Apparently, what caused the delay in Apple’s headset announcement is the COVID-19 lockdowns in China, which affected multiple Apple supplier facilities. Kuo previously said that Apple doesn’t want to announce the product almost a year before its official release, which would give competitors time to copy its features.

(1/2)

I believe Apple's AR/MR headset shipping date will postpone to 2Q23 (vs. 1Q23 of market consensus) because Shanghai lockdown interrupts the development. As expected, there were no clues for AR/MR headset at WWDC 2022. Here is my prediction for Apple AR/MR headset schedule. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 7, 2022

What to expect from Apple’s mixed reality headset

Based on previous rumors, Apple’s AR/VR headset will feature an “innovative three-display configuration” combining two Micro OLED displays and one AMOLED panel, as well as advanced sensors for environment and gesture detection. More specifically, it might have up to 14 small built-in cameras for advanced tracking.

Of course, Apple’s mixed reality headset will be powered by an Apple Silicon chip so that it can deliver high graphics performance. Leaked mockups suggests the design will be inspired by the AirPods Max and Apple Watch, and the price can be as high as $3,000.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: