Roundup: Apple Watches we expect to see this year

While we are still months away from a potential Apple Watch debut, rumors have been speculating for some time. Unlike last year, we are expected to see at least two new watches from Apple in 2022. Here’s a roundup of what we could see from Apple’s line of wearable tech this fall.

Apple Watch SE 2

There is very little we’ve heard so far about a new Apple Watch SE. However, Apple is due to upgrade its mid-range watch, as it was released back in September 2020. Debuting alongside the Series 6, the current Apple Watch SE has the specs of the Apple Watch Series 5. Could the Apple Watch SE 2 have the specs and design of the Series 7 and debut alongside the Series 8?

Famed Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman both reported that Apple plans to release an updated version of its more affordable Apple Watch SE. So far what we expect to see would be an updated processor and the addition of new health features.

While the SE includes most features from the Series 7, there are a few that are missing. Not including the thinner bezels, the Series 7 has a full QWERTY keyboard as well as an always-on Retina display. It also features ECG capabilities an a blood oxygen sensor. There is a possibility the ECG and blood oxygen sensor may be included in the Apple Watch SE 2.

As someone who owns an Apple Watch SE and doesn’t use many of the health features, I’d personally like to see Apple focus on a redesign for the SE 2.

The current Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 7 released in October of last year; it is likely we will see the Series 8 arrive in fall of this year. Kuo noted last year that the Apple Watch Series 7 would have a major redesign. The watch was expected to feature flat sides and squared edges. Apple did face production delays due to this new and complicated design that never came to be on the Series 7. Could this new design come to the Series 8?

An investor note seen by 9to5Mac mentioned that the eighth generation of the Apple Watch could have temperature management capabilities. This feature would let users check their own body temperature using their Apple Watch. Mark Gurman has mentioned this as well in his Power On newsletter.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Apple is working on blood pressure monitoring, advance sleep tracking, and a blood glucose monitor for the Apple Watch. It’s not specified when or which series these features would be unveiled.

In addition to a redesign and new health features, it seems inevitable that the Series 8 would have the S8 chip, just like the Series 7 has the S7 chip, the Series 6 the S6, and so on.

Potentially the Apple Watch Series 8

Don’t forget the “rugged Apple Watch”

We’ve also heard rumors that Apple is considering making a rugged version of this wearable technology. Bloomberg previously reported that this device would be called the “Explorer Edition” and would offer shock resistance and a more protective exterior. While this has yet to come to fruition, this would probably only satisfy a small portion of Apple consumers – no word on when or if this will debut.

Potentially the Apple Watch Explorer Edition

Anything else we could see from Apple Watch this year?

What do you think we will see this year? Any watch updates you’re hoping to see from Apple? Would you buy the SE 2 or the Series 8? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

