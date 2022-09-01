mophie launches snap+ multi-device travel charger, 3-in-1 wireless charging stand, more

mophie is out today with its latest snap+ charging accessories for iPhone, AirPods, iPad, Mac, and more. Headlining the releases are the new snap+ 3-in-1 wireless charging stand and the multi-device travel charger.

mophie announced the new snap+ lineup arrivals in a press release and made them available to order today:

“mophie, a leading brand in power, today announced new additions to its snap+ wireless charging ecosystem. The new mophie enhanced power solutions offer up to 15W of wireless power1 for at home or on-the-go multi-device charging and are MagSafe compatible for iPhone 13/12 models as well as Qi-enabled smartphones.

This is a handy evolution of the 3-in-1 MagSafe travel charger (full review). Instead of a dedicated Apple Watch charger, the new multi-device travel charger swaps in a spot to plug in USB-C and A cables to power up any devices. That’s while keeping the magnetic wireless pad for iPhone and dedicated charging for AirPods.

Compact, foldable design

MagSafe compatible Up to 7.5W wireless charging

5W wireless charging pad for AirPods

1x USB-C port, 1x USB-A port

30W Power adapter and USB-C cable included

Comes with travel pouch

Price: $99.95 (20-30% off at mophie)

MagSafe compatible Up to 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone

Steel base with premium fabric finish

Charging for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch

Price: $99.95 (20-30% off at mophie)

More mophie releases

Also new today is the snap+ charging stand & pad which is an iPhone and AirPods charger plus a refreshed lineup of the company’s speedport GaN chargers ranging from 20 to 120W outputs.

Check out everything new from mophie on its website with 20-30% off available when you either sign up for mophie/ZAGG’s email list or bundle multiple products.

