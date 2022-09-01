mophie launches snap+ multi-device travel charger, 3-in-1 wireless charging stand, more

mophie is out today with its latest snap+ charging accessories for iPhone, AirPods, iPad, Mac, and more. Headlining the releases are the new snap+ 3-in-1 wireless charging stand and the multi-device travel charger.
mophie announced the new snap+ lineup arrivals in a press release and made them available to order today:
“mophie, a leading brand in power, today announced new additions to its snap+ wireless charging ecosystem. The new mophie enhanced power solutions offer up to 15W of wireless power1 for at home or on-the-go multi-device charging and are MagSafe compatible for iPhone 13/12 models as well as Qi-enabled smartphones.
mophie snap+ multi-device travel charger
This is a handy evolution of the 3-in-1 MagSafe travel charger (full review). Instead of a dedicated Apple Watch charger, the new multi-device travel charger swaps in a spot to plug in USB-C and A cables to power up any devices. That’s while keeping the magnetic wireless pad for iPhone and dedicated charging for AirPods.
- Compact, foldable design
- MagSafe compatible
- Up to 7.5W wireless charging
- 5W wireless charging pad for AirPods
- 1x USB-C port, 1x USB-A port
- 30W Power adapter and USB-C cable included
- Comes with travel pouch
- Price: $99.95 (20-30% off at mophie)
mophie snap+ 3-in-1 wireless charging stand
- MagSafe compatible
- Up to 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone
- Steel base with premium fabric finish
- Charging for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch
- Price: $99.95 (20-30% off at mophie)
More mophie releases
Also new today is the snap+ charging stand & pad which is an iPhone and AirPods charger plus a refreshed lineup of the company’s speedport GaN chargers ranging from 20 to 120W outputs.
Check out everything new from mophie on its website with 20-30% off available when you either sign up for mophie/ZAGG’s email list or bundle multiple products.
