Review: Mophie brings MagSafe to a foldable and flexible stand for your iPhone

Launched alongside its fantastic 3-in-1 travel charger, the mophie magnetic portable stand is made for MagSafe and fully foldable making it convenient to use almost anywhere. Follow along for a detailed look at this handy dual-hinged iPhone stand.

mophie magnetic portable stand specs

MagSafe compatible (for attachment, not power)

Premium black and gray fabric finish

Dual-hinge design for total flexibility

Foldable to 0.75-inches thick (5.6-inches long)

Weighs just 5.6 ounces

Price: $39.95

Design and materials

Like mophie uses on its new 3-in-1 travel charger, the magnetic portable stand features an ultra-soft knit fabric for the exterior. The inside also features a soft finish, albeit slightly different from the outside.

Metal is used for the two hinges and the bottom one reminds me of the iPad Magic Keyboard’s hinge design. The MagSafe compatible puck is covered in a black silicone (or rubber) to prevent any scratching of your iPhone or its case.

The mophie magnetic portable stand is super light and convenient to pack in a bag with a weight of just 5.6 ounces, yet it feels sturdy and durable with a rigid core and metal hinges.

Keep in mind this is not a powered stand, the MagSafe is just for magnetic attachment to compatible iPhones (or any device with the mophie snap adapter).

In use

I’ve been using the mophie magnetic portable stand for several weeks and have found it to be a very handy accessory in a variety of scenarios.

Of course, it’s perfect for travel and desk setups with a fully folding and lightweight design but it’s also great for around the house like in the kitchen, on a bedside table, bathroom counter, and more.

The lower hinge offers 180-degrees of adjustability and the upper hinge provides 90-degrees. That means you can get the perfect angle for viewing your iPhone whether it’s near eye level or you need a top-down view in the kitchen or other similar situations.

And given the MagSafe functionality here, you can spin your iPhone easily between portrait and landscape.

Constructive thoughts

The one slight downside with this stand is there is a bit of wobble when tapping or swiping on your iPhone. I think it’s just a natural consequence of the foldable and highly flexible two-hinge design. But an easy way to prevent wobbling is holding on to the back of your iPhone while tapping or just tapping a bit more gently.

I don’t usually need to charge my iPhone during the day and actually prefer that this stand doesn’t offer power. But for those that like more flexibility, I think it could be interesting if mophie made a second version of this with a USB-C port in the bottom hinge – like the iPad Magic Keyboard has – and wireless charging via MagSafe.

mophie magnetic portable stand conclusion

No matter if you travel frequently or not, I think this made for MagSafe stand is easy to recommend with its versatility making it functional across a variety of use cases.

The magnetic portable stand is available for $39.95 direct from mophie (often 20% off or up to 30% off when buying 2 products) as well as Apple.

And if you haven’t checked it out, the mophie 3-in-1 travel charger is a phenomenal companion to the magnetic portable stand.

