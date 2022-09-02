Peak Design launches iPhone 14 event guessing game with $10k garbage bag grand prize

Peak Design is holding a fun guessing game ahead of the “Far out” iPhone 14 event that’s set for September 7. Along with a garbage bag filled with $10,000 as the grand prize 500 others will have the chance to win a free iPhone case.

Peak Design, makers of premium backpacks, camera gear, iPhone cases, and other accessories announced the “Garbage Bag of Money New Phone Launch Event Guessing Game” in a funny video and press release.

Here’s how Peak Design’s CMO describes the game:

“This September our benevolent tech overlords will unveil a new iPhone. It will unequivocally be the best iPhone ever, and you will not question this because the person who told you was wearing merino,” jokes Peak Design’s Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Saraceno. “But there’s so much we don’t know. How many megapixels? How many times will a presenter say ‘nits?’ And what kind of dope-ass sneakers will Tim Cook wear? You’re brimming with speculation. Fiending for answers. It’s time you take that energy and do something productive with it. You need to play the Peak Design Garbage Bag of Money New Phone Launch Event Guessing Game.”

How to play

The game is open to those in the US until 9:59 am PT on September 7. The silly questions only take a few minutes to answer and most are yes/no, over/under, or multiple choice.

Check out more about the $10,000 grand prize and 500 Peak Design case giveaway on the game’s landing page and video below.

