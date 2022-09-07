Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services

Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole provider in the UK.

The One Unlimited plan offers up to $480 of value for your whole family. The One Unlimited plan with a single connected line provides Apple One Individual services.

Connect two lines or more and get upgraded to Apple One Family services — that means shared Apple Music for up to six people, and 200 GB of iCloud storage.

Apple SVP Services Peter Stern said that Apple is thrilled to partner with Verizon to bring Apple One to more customers.

Also, Apple and Verizon are partnering to offer a First Look at new entertainment offerings, from Apple’s content services. The exclusive ‘First Look’ will stream on YouTube on September 9, the same day as iPhone 14 becomes available to order.

Verizon will also be giving away freebie iPhone 14s, with associated One Unlimited plans, with daily drops on their Snapchat and Instagram feeds. So stay tuned to Verizon’s socials if you want a chance at a free phone.

