watchOS 9 coming to Apple Watch Series 4 and later on September 12

watchOS 9 releases next Monday, September 12, according to Apple. After three months of beta testing, here are the top features of the next operating system for the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer.

watchOS 9 is the biggest update on the Apple Watch software. It will be available for the following Watches:

Apple Watch Series 4 or newer;

Apple Watch SE 1 and 2;

Apple Watch Ultra

Here’s what Apple said about watchOS 9 release date:

watchOS 9 will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later on Monday, September 12, and requires iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later running iOS 16. Not all features are available on all devices and in all regions.

Now that watchOS 9 doesn’t support Apple Watch Series 3 anymore, the operating system will revamp old Watch Faces, while adding four new ones. With these new faces, Apple makes them look better on bigger displays. In addition, the company is adding QWERTY keyboard support for more languages for the Apple Watch Series 7 and new QuickType technology with watchOS 9.

watchOS 9 also brings a significant update to the Workout app with a lot of new features for people who love to exercise. For runners, there’s a new Workout Views where they just need to turn the Digital Crown in order to see lots of metrics, which are available during the run:

Activity rings

Heart Rate Zones

Power

Elevation

Apple is also improving the Sleep app with watchOS 9, which beta testers can take advantage of. It now brings more sleep data, and there’s a new Medications app that helps you track all the pills and vitamins you take every day.

