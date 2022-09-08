Deals: AirPods 3 fall to $150, Apple Watch SE all-time low with watch OS 9, more

Following up Apple’s Far Out event yesterday, we’re now rounding up all of the best discounts. Leading the way is a rare chance to save on AirPods 3, which have dropped to $150. That’s alongside a price cut on Apple Wach SE, which delivers the most affordable way to run watchOS 9. Not to mention the first discount on Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand at $127. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods 3 discounted to $150 following Apple’s Far Out event

Chugging along into Apple event week, Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the latest AirPods 3. Right now you can score the latest earbuds for $150 at Amazon, which drops down from the usual $179 price tag. We’ve largely seen these out of stock or at full price over the past few months, with today’s discount providing a notable chance to lock-in $29 in savings. This matches our previous mention and is the lowest since we saw them hit $140 in July for a day.

If you’re not sold on the new AirPods Pro 2, Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Head below for more.

Apple Watch SE is the most affordable way to run watchOS 9

Apple took the wraps off its newest wearables yesterday, and for those who aren’t quite impressed, Amazon is rolling out a notable discount on an existing model to get you in on the fitness tracking for less. Right now, Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS has dropped to $240. That’s down from the original $309 price tag and beats the price of the new Apple Watch SE 2 by $39.

The original Apple Watch SE arrives at the most affordable price point of a wearable sold by Apple now that supports the soon-to-be released watchOS 9. It delivers many of the same fitness tracking features as the more flagship end of Apple’s lineup, with an integrated heart rate sensor sitting underneath the Retina OLED display. While there isn’t a blood/oxygen sensor, you’ll still find a swim-proof design, integration with Fitness+, and everything else that users have come to love about Apple Watch.

Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging sees first drop

Earlier this summer, Belkin refreshed its popular 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand with support for Apple Watch fast charging. Now we’re seeing the very first discount go live on the recent release, with Belkin currently dropping the price to $127. Normally fetching $150, this is your very first chance to save on the new accessory with 15% in savings delivering a new all-time low.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your upcoming iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

