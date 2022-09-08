iPhone 14 colors: Here are all of your choices ahead of pre-order

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro were officially announced yesterday, and they’ll be available to pre-order tomorrow morning. Apple has made some changes to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro colors compared to last year. Head below for a rundown of all of this year’s options.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus colors

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the two most affordable iPhone 14 offerings. They pack upgraded camera technology, satellite connectivity, Crash Detection, improved performance, and much more. They feature aluminum edges with a glass back, Lightning for charging, and storage configuration options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The iPhone 14 packs a 6.1-inch display and starts at $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus offers a 6.7-inch display and starts at $899.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in five different colors:

Midnight

Purple

Starlight

(Product)RED

Blue

And here’s a look at each of those colors in the flesh:

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max colors

At the high-end of Apple’s smartphone lineup, we’ve got the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These devices feature significant improvements to their camera hardware, including a new 48MP upgrade for the Main lens. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s latest A16 Bionic processor, which is built on a new 4nm technology for improved performance and efficiency.

Both iPhone 14 Pro models also support satellite connectivity, Crash Detection, the all-new Dynamic Island on the display, an Always-On screen, and much more. The design features stainless steel edges with a matte glass finish on the back.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are available in four different colors:

Silver (Updated)

Deep Purple

Space Black

Gold

And here’s a look at those colors:

9to5Mac’s Take

I’m planning on ordering an iPhone 14 Pro Max when pre-orders open tomorrow morning. I’m admittedly pretty disappointed with the color options this year, as I have been the past few years. I am happy to see the old graphite color get replaced with space black, but I’m still longing for something more in the style of the “jet black” finish we saw in the iPhone 7 days.

The new purple iPhone 14 Pro color looks nice, but it’s already being criticized for its muted color. The iPhone 14 Pro’s silver has seen a nice improvement this year. The matte back is more white rather than offwhite. Gold looks just as good as always, but it’s just not my style.

You can place your pre-order for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups starting tomorrow morning at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET. The first orders will arrive to iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers on September 16. The first iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders will arrive on October 7.

What’s your favorite iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro color? Let us know in the poll below.

