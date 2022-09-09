Video shows behind the scenes of how the new iPhone 14 ad was shot

Apple certainly knows how to make its products look good in marketing images and videos, and the company has some outstanding advertisements. With the announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup on Wednesday, Apple published a new ad highlighting what’s new in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Now, a video shows the behind the scenes of how this ad was shot.

In rare instances, Apple or someone else shares how the company’s ads are made. That’s exactly what Cinemotion has done. For those unfamiliar, Cinemotion is a company that specializes in shooting professional movies using robots. This results in unique footage with movements that simply can’t be done by people holding the cameras.

As part of their portfolio, Cinemotion and Movie Effects VFX shared on Instagram a brief video showing how the “Big and Bigger” iPhone 14 ad was made.

The ad shows multiple shots of the new iPhones from different perspectives. In some moments there are quick movements that change the focus between one device and another, always with someone holding the phones behind them. Although this footage may look completely created by special effects, everything was filmed in real life using motion robots.

The actors have been positioned in a white studio, and they stand there holding the iPhones while the robot does all the work. Of course, there’s a whole team behind the camera controlling the robot’s movements.

September always marks the great comeback of the Apple Keynote. This time, we are really proud to be a part of it, filming the new iPhone in all its facets with Ultra pushing camera movements a step further.

You can watch the full behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. Of course, don’t forget to watch the final iPhone 14 ad below:

