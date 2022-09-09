Hillary Clinton docuseries ‘Gutsy’ now available to watch on Apple TV+

Benjamin Mayo

- Sep. 9th 2022 12:36 am PT

Apple TV Gutsy
0 Comments

A new docuseries on gutsy women, from Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton, is now streaming on Apple TV+. It is based on their book which highlighted bold, courageous, and influential women in society.

The series follows the Clinton’s across eight episodes, discussing empowerment and influence with female celebrities and unsung heroes in the world.

The first episode explores women in comedy, including interviews with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer. In episode 2, Hillary meets with mothers who have lost children to violent crime, and includes an interview with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Kim Kardashian features in episode 3, discussing her legal advocacy work. In episode 4, the Clinton’s discuss love and relationships with Gloria Steinem, Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle. Episode 5 features environmental activists Jane Goodall and Quannah Chasinghorse. Episode 6 centers on a New York City firefighters, and they visit comedian Amber Ruffin in the writing room for her show.

In episode 7, the Clintons meet Little Rock Nine and attend a drag queen prom with RuPaul Drag Race winner Symone. Finally, in episode 8, Hillary and Chelsea focus on their own mother-daughter relationship, alongside Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson.

How to watch Gutsy

The show is available exclusively on Apple TV+. If you’ve never used the streaming service before, here’s what you need to know. Sign up here using your Apple ID, with a seven-day free trial for new users. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, and is available in all Apple One bundle tiers.

You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, like iPhone, Apple TV 4K, iPad and Mac. In addition, the TV app is also available on third-party platforms including Amazon Fire StickRoku, PlayStation, Xbox, Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes and more. You can also watch on the web at tv.apple.com.

All episodes are streaming today, September 9. Gutsy joins the Apple TV+ catalog of original TV shows and films. Other upcoming notable releases this month include a Sidney Poitier documentary and new dramedy feature film ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’, starring Zac Efron.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.