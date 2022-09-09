Hillary Clinton docuseries ‘Gutsy’ now available to watch on Apple TV+

A new docuseries on gutsy women, from Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton, is now streaming on Apple TV+. It is based on their book which highlighted bold, courageous, and influential women in society.

The series follows the Clinton’s across eight episodes, discussing empowerment and influence with female celebrities and unsung heroes in the world.

The first episode explores women in comedy, including interviews with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer. In episode 2, Hillary meets with mothers who have lost children to violent crime, and includes an interview with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Kim Kardashian features in episode 3, discussing her legal advocacy work. In episode 4, the Clinton’s discuss love and relationships with Gloria Steinem, Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle. Episode 5 features environmental activists Jane Goodall and Quannah Chasinghorse. Episode 6 centers on a New York City firefighters, and they visit comedian Amber Ruffin in the writing room for her show.

In episode 7, the Clintons meet Little Rock Nine and attend a drag queen prom with RuPaul Drag Race winner Symone. Finally, in episode 8, Hillary and Chelsea focus on their own mother-daughter relationship, alongside Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson.

How to watch Gutsy

The show is available exclusively on Apple TV+. If you’ve never used the streaming service before, here’s what you need to know. Sign up here using your Apple ID, with a seven-day free trial for new users. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, and is available in all Apple One bundle tiers.

You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, like iPhone, Apple TV 4K, iPad and Mac. In addition, the TV app is also available on third-party platforms including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes and more. You can also watch on the web at tv.apple.com.

All episodes are streaming today, September 9. Gutsy joins the Apple TV+ catalog of original TV shows and films. Other upcoming notable releases this month include a Sidney Poitier documentary and new dramedy feature film ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’, starring Zac Efron.

