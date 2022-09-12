Deals: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack hits $90, official iPhone 13 leather cases from $36, more

Starting off a new week, all of today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack falling to $90 just ahead of iPhone 14 deliveries – or if you’re not upgrading this year, official iPhone 13 leather MagSafe cases are now starting at $36 to go alongside the latest Apple TV HD with refreshed Siri Remote hitting $99. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack falls to $90

Following last week’s Far Out Apple event and the grand reveal of the new iPhone 14, Amazon is now discounting one of the must-have first-party accessories for Apple’s latest handset. Dropping down to $90, the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is now sitting at one of the best prices of the summer at $9 off. Arriving just in time to pair with your new iPhone 14, this price cut is the first chance to save in quite a bit, as well.

Designed to pair with all of Apple most recent smartphones, including the new iPhone 14, its official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go. Magnetically attaching to your device, a recent firmware update that went live earlier this summer that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery; then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable, it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Amazon clears out official iPhone 13 leather MagSafe cases starting at $36

After seeing an assortment of official silicone covers go on sale courtesy of Amazon, the retailer is back today in order to clear out Apple’s first-party iPhone 13 series leather MagSafe cases. Starting at $36, there are covers for all four versions of the handset discounted in a wide range of colorways. Everything is down from the usual $59 price tags, with most of the cases sitting at $48. Though there are some more affordable colorways with deeper savings attached.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 13 in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So even if you’re not going to upgrade to Apple’s iPhone 14 anytime soon, you can still enjoy the feel of a new handset by swapping in some genuine leather.

Just $99 scores you the latest Apple TV HD with refreshed Siri Remote

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple TV HD 32GB with new Siri Remote for $99. Dropping $50 from the usual $149 going rate, today’s offer delives a new all-time low. This is $21 under our previous mention, and the most affordable way to bring tvOS to your screen. While not the refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A12 Bionic chip that is currently on sale for $120, this HD model delivers a similar overall set top box experience with support for 1080p streaming.

You’ll still get all of the access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, alongside Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality, just in a package that may be better suited to the guest room or office than the main home theater. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]

Apex Pro Mini Wireless review: SteelSeries delivers adjustable switches in a 60% board [Video]

Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: