AnTuTu iPhone 14 Pro benchmarks show dramatic performance improvements in tests designed to mimic real-life usage of the devices.

The improvements found are markedly better than expected following earlier benchmarks run in Geekbench 5 …

Background

This year, only the two Pro model iPhones get the latest Apple chip – in this case, the A16 Bionic, while the base models keep the same A15 chip from last year’s phones.

Geekbench scores are intended to measure raw power, and the results from Geekbench 5 suggest the improvement in performance over last year’s models was relatively limited.

According to Geekbench 5 scores, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 1,879 Single-Core Score, while it has a 4,664 Multi-Core Score. Compared to the iPhone 13 Pro benchmark test, the predecessor of the iPhone 14 Pro has a 1,797 Single-Core Score and a 4,659 Multi-Core Score. With this test, we know the A16 Bionic chip performs 10% faster in a single core compared to its previous model, while there’s practically no difference with the multi-core part.

AnTuTu iPhone 14 Pro benchmarks

The AnTuTu benchmarks are carefully designed to determine the improvements owners can expect to see in real-life usage, rather than the raw power measured by Geekbench. The company scores devices for CPU, GPU, MEM, and UX – along with an overall score.

MySmartPrice reports on the results, which AnTuTu described as one of the best improvements seen in GPU performance for any phone in several years.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro both come with 6GB RAM and for the test, AnTuTu has used the 1TB models. Both devices are powered by a new A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 14 Pro has secured an overall score of 9,78,147 and the 14 Pro Max has secured 9,72,936. In the CPU scores, the 14 Pro scored 2,46,572 and the 14 Pro Max scored 2,41,999. AnTuTu says that, compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro’s scores have been improved by 18.8%. The CPU performance has increased by 17% and the GPU performance has increased by 28%. According to the company, this improvement in GPU performance is one of the best in recent years on any phone. As you can see from the table below, the scores have improved in all the aspects be in CPU, GPU, MEM (memory), and UX 一 thanks to the improvements in all the departments, the overall scores of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have reached a new high.

These scores are better than some had expected, especially given that Apple chose to say relatively little about the A16 chip in this year’s keynote.

