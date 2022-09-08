Geekbench results show how much faster the iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip really is

The iPhone 14 Pro models are the only Apple product to feature the new A16 Bionic chip. While Apple claimed it’s 40% faster than the competition, it’s important to see how it really compares to its predecessor, the powerful A15 Bionic. Now we know the difference between both Apple silicon chips.

According to Geekbench 5 scores, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 1,879 Single-Core Score, while it has a 4,664 Multi-Core Score. Compared to the iPhone 13 Pro benchmark test, the predecessor of the iPhone 14 Pro has a 1,797 Single-Core Score and a 4,659 Multi-Core Score.

With this test, we know the A16 Bionic chip performs 10% faster in a single core compared to its previous model, while there’s practically no difference with the multi-core part.

Here’s how Apple described the iPhone 14 Pro processor when it was introduced during the keynote:

With two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, the new 6-core CPU is up to 40 percent faster than the competition and easily handles demanding workloads. A16 Bionic features an accelerated 5-core GPU with 50 percent more memory bandwidth — perfect for graphics-intensive games and apps — and a new 16-core Neural Engine capable of nearly 17 trillion operations per second. Using Apple’s best-in-class fusion architecture to combine performance and energy savings, the chip delivers more performance with a fraction of the power compared to the competition.

The A16 Bionic chip is the first Apple processor to use a 4nm structure. Previous chips – including the A15, M1, and M2 – use a 5nm structure. Apple is aiming to bring a 3nm chip with the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, although it’s unclear whether the company will achieve that in partnership with TSMC.

Although iPhone 14 Pro is just a little faster compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, if you’re coming from an iPhone older than that – or an Android phone – you’ll surely see a big upgrade.

