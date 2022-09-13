Deals: Studio Display all-time low at $199 off, M1 iMacs from $1,100, Magic accessories, more

All of today’s best Apple deals arrive with three different ways to outfit your macOS workstation at some of the best prices to date. Leading the way, we spotted Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac at up to $369 off to go alongside refurbished Studio Display listings at $199 off. Plus, Apple Magic Keyboards start from $80 with discounts also including the new Touch ID model. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac now up to $369 off

Joining the rest of this week’s best Apple deals, Woot is now rolling out a suite of price cuts across an assortment of Grade A Refurbished M1 iMacs and more. A favorite this time around has the latest Apple M1 24-inch iMac 256GB marked down to $1,100. Down from its usual $1,299 price tag that you’d pay elsewhere, today’s offer is marking one of the very first refurbished discounts period at $199 off. This is $90 below our previous mention, marks the second-best price to date, and the lowest since July. The elevated 8-core model is also down to $1,130 from its usual $1,499 price tag and matching the low from July at $369 off.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Apple Magic Keyboards start from $80

This morning saw a series of notable discounts go live for refreshing your entire Apple workstation with M1 iMac price cuts, and now Amazon has something in store for those who just want to enhance their existing setups. Right now you can save on a series of official Magic Mac accessories, many of which are landing at new all-time lows. Leading the way we have the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $140. Down from $149, this is one of the very first price cuts to date, $2.50 under our previous mention from April, and a new all-time low.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. The signature white keys pair with the brand’s latest scissor key switches underneath and upgrade your Mac or iPad setup. There’s Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery that rounds out the package alongside a built-in Touch ID sensor.

Apple Studio Display falls to best price yet

Following up all of the other desktop Mac accessory savings this morning, Woot is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest Studio Display. Delivering one of the very first price cuts to date and the only refurbished offering so far, the price on Apple’s new monitor drops down to $1,400. Normally fetching $1,599, today’s offer delivers a rare $199 in savings, beats our previous new condition mention by $119, and is a new all-time low.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like. Includes a 90-day warranty.

