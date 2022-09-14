iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown gives us a first look at the phone’s internal components

Apple this week announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups. Pre-orders began last Friday and the first orders are set to arrive to customers on September 16. However, some lucky people have already gotten their hands on the iPhone 14 models. Thanks to that, we now have a teardown with a first look at the internal components of an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The teardown was shared by YouTube channel PBKreviews, and it shows an in-depth look at what’s inside the new 14 Pro models. From the outside, iPhone 14 Pro Max looks almost identical to iPhone 13 Pro Max (at least when it’s off). But there are some notable differences on the inside.

What’s new inside the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

By removing the screen, it’s already possible to see most of the internal components of the new iPhone. Taking a quick look, the arrangement of most components looks quite similar to that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. There’s a large L-shaped battery and the logic board on the left with a new cover engraved with “A16 Bionic.”

This new logic board cover is actually a metal plate with graphite pads that transfer and dissipate heat. Apple said during the keynote that all iPhone 14 models have a better thermal system to sustain high performance longer, and now we know how that system works.

iPhone 14 Pro Max has an internal battery with 4,323 mAh capacity, as previously reported. The component is slightly smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro’s 4,352 mAh battery. Of course, Apple claims that the new phones can stay even longer unplugged thanks to optimizations of the A16 Bionic chip, which is now built on the 4-nanometer process.

But one thing that is really different in this year’s Pro models is the TrueDepth camera, which consists of the Face ID sensors and the front-facing camera. This time, Apple placed the proximity sensor underneath the display, so that all the components fit in an area 30% smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro’s notch.

As we can see from the teardown, the new TrueDepth camera module is in fact much smaller, which enabled Apple to create Dynamic Island. Speaking of cameras, iPhone 14 Pro Max has three rear lenses just like its predecessor. However, this year’s Pro models feature a new 48MP wide lens with a much larger sensor, and this is clearly visible from the inside.

More on the iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown

Other teardown tidbits include a closer look at the satellite connectivity module and the lack of a SIM card reader (only in models sold in the US). You can check out the full teardown below:

If you want to know more about the new iPhones before they hit the stores this Friday, be sure to check out the first iPhone 14 Pro reviews. And if you’re not planning on buying the new phones, there are great deals on previous generation iPhone models.

