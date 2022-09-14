Camo challenges Apple’s Continuity Camera with variable frame rates, Smart Zoom, and video stabilization

Reincubate Camo, the slick app that lets you use iPhone as your Mac webcam with advanced, fine-grain control is out with its latest update. The new release brings variable frame rates to customize your video up to 60 fps, and comes with a new Smart Zoom plus video stabilization.

Reincubate announced the major Camo 1.8 update today in a blog post. Notably, the app offers advanced functionality beyond what will come with Apple’s Continuity Camera in macOS Ventura.

Variable frame rates

“One of the most popular Camo feature requests has been for support of variable frame rates, including 60 fps, and today we’re making that a reality. Camo now lets users choose from a range of frame rates between 15 and 60 fps, enabling them to capture and stream smooth footage for use with Twitch and YouTube.”

Within that range you can choose:

15 fps

24 fps

25 fps

30 fps

50 fps

60 fps

Smart Zoom

The second handy feature is Smart Zoom which will avoid using digital zoom whenever possible and mimic lossless optical zoom. Here’s how Reincubate describes the feature:

“For example, when zooming in 720p, Camo will now crop from 1080p or 4K source images, depending on the depth of the zoom. In practice, this means users can now zoom and crop their scenes without any loss in image quality. “Smart Zoom” can be enabled in Camo Studio’s Preferences dialog, under the General tab.”

Video Stabilization

Whether you use a standing desk or mash your keyboard hard enough to bounce your iPhone camera around, this will be a welcome addition:

“Complementing “Smart Zoom” is Camo’s new image stabilisation functionality, a new and remarkably effective option for eliminating visible camera vibration. We’ve found that some users with standing desks run into vibration issues, where typing can lead to their laptops, monitors or cameras wobbling slightly. Users that enjoy pounding away with mechanical keyboards will appreciate this in particular. Image stabilisation can be enabled or disabled by toggling the “Stabilise video” checkbox.

Vibrancy control

Finally, Camo 1.8 also comes with vibrancy control:

“Vibrance enables users to boost or dampen duller colours in a way that’s less heavy-handed and artificial than using the saturation control. In particular, where users feel that subtle tones or complexions aren’t being shown to their preference with white-balance adjustment, vibrance is a useful tool to bring things into line. Camo’s updated brightness control allows for finer-grained adjustments that more users will find valuable.”

Get Camo 1.8

Camo 1.8 is available now for Mac, iOS, and Windows. You can learn more about Camo on Reincubate’s website here and you can download the iOS app from the App Store to try it out for free. To unlock all the features, Camo Pro is priced at $39.99/year (£29.16/year, €33.99 plus EU VAT/year) or also available as a lifetime license for $79.99.

