Snapchat adding iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets, chat shortcuts, more

Snapchat is the latest popular app to introduce iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets support. This is only one of the features being made available this fall by the company, which keeps improving how people can experience the app.

With new Lock Screen widgets – available to iOS 16 users – Snapchat wants to keep “conversations with your bestie saved right to your lock screen so you can start chats with one tap.”

This is the perfect way to save a tap and choose the person you most communicate with on Snapchat. Make sure your app is updated and then add the new widget to the iOS 16 Lock Screen.

In addition, Snapchat is also bringing Chat Shortcuts at the top of the chat tab to make it easy to spot unread Snaps, chats from friends, missed calls, or replies to stories.

Our Shortcuts will also remind you if you owe a reply and show you when birthdays are coming up, so you never miss someone’s special day or leave a friend on read.

Snapchat is also introducing new Question Stickers, an Instagram Stories-like feature, and making Snapchat for Web available to all users – it was previously available for Snapchat+ subscribers.

Snapchat+ launched a few months ago and in August reached 1M subscribers. At the time, the company announced new features for the subscription plan:

Priority Story Replies: Your replies will be more visible to Snap Stars.

Your replies will be more visible to Snap Stars. Post View Emoji: Pick an emoji you want friends to see after they view your Snaps. It’s a signature way to sign off your Snaps.

Pick an emoji you want friends to see after they view your Snaps. It’s a signature way to sign off your Snaps. New Bitmoji Backgrounds: Give your Bitmoji background more flair with special backgrounds like gleaming gold and a beach paradise.

Give your Bitmoji background more flair with special backgrounds like gleaming gold and a beach paradise. New App icons: Change up your home screen Snapchat app icon with new designs.

Snapchat says to users to keep their apps up-to-date as “these features are available now or coming soon.”

