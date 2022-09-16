Best iPhone 14 launch day deals: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and more

Last week, Apple took to the stage in Cupertino to officially reveal the all-new iPhone 14 for the very first time. Now following the Far Out event, the new devices are beginning to ship as various carriers and retailers begin getting in on the launch day savings. Below you’ll find all of the best iPhone 14 launch day deals from AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and many other providers.

iPhone 14 pre-orders start at 8 a.m. ET

iPhone 14 pre-orders, alongside the rest of Apple’s new smartphones, are all set to launch at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT on September 9. This year’s refresh is delivering some of the best offers in years when it comes to getting shoppers to upgrade to Apple’s latest. Across all four of the new iPhone 14 handsets, pre-order deals are giving you a chance to get in on the new action for less. The first iPhone 14 devices are slated to arrive next week on September 16.

This time around, iPhone 14 series handsets arrive in four different form-factors starting with the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. These devices iterate on last year’s handsets with new additions like battery battery, emergency satellite SOS, an upgraded camera, and the removal of a physical SIM tray. There will be five different colors available for the 14 and 14 Plus, with Midnight and Starlight being joined by some more vibrant styles of Blue, Purple, and the usual (Product)RED collaboration.

Stepping up to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, Apple is delivering its latest flagship experience centered around the all-new Dynamic Island cutout. There are only four colorways for the higher-end handsets, with a new Silver design pairing with Gold, Space Black, and Deep Purple. Get a closer look at the entire lineup right here.

We’ll be updating everything below as launch day discounts begin going live from additional carriers and retailers.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Verizon

Starting things off for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Verizon is setting the pace by delivering an enticing offer for new customers. As you’ll find from competing retailers, those switching to the network will score you up to $1,000 in savings when trading in a smartphone. You’ll also have to activate a new Unlimited plan, and Verizon is also sweetening the pot by throwing in a $200 eGift card to help make the switch away from the competition.

Those who have an existing plan with Verizon will be able to score upward of $800 with a trade-in, as well. Those savings will be applied over the required 24- or 36-month contract as bill credits for each payment.

AT&T

Next up for the iPhone 14 Pro Max pre-orders, AT&T is stepping in by offering the same savings whether you’re a new or existing customer. As for the flagship handset, you’ll pay just $99 when trading in a device thanks to $1,000 in credits applied across deductions each month on your bill. You’ll need to sign up for one of the carrier’s Unlimited plans in order to score the savings, though AT&T is certainly one of the more enticing offers for those who are already signed up for the carrier thanks to not locking added savings behind switching.

T-Mobile

Combining what we’ve seen from Verizon and AT&T in terms of iPhone 14 pre-orders, T-Mobile is offering some devices for free, and others with deep savings attached. At the top of the lineup of Apple’s latest smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is now sitting at $1,000 off when you trade in an existing device. And if you’re switching from one of the other carriers, T-Mobile will throw in an extra $200 for porting over a phone number.

T-Mobile is also doing something a bit different compared to other carriers, offering multiple different plans to choose from for taking advantage of the savings. Those include Magenta MAX; Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate, or Ultimate+ for iPhone. Speaking of, those who don’t want any of those plans can also save up to $500 with trade-in on nearly every other subscription the carrier offers.

The flexibility isn’t something we’re seeing from the likes of AT&T and Verizon, so the Uncarrier is certainly worth considering if you’re not sold on a standard monthly plan.

Xfinity Mobile

Those who don’t have a device to trade in may find that Xfinity Mobile is the right carrier to go with, as you’ll be able to bring home the new iPhone 14 Pro Max at $400 off. All you’ll need to do is port over an existing number and enjoy walking away on launch day with Apple’s latest.

Red Pocket Mobile

Another way to get in on the pre-paid savings, Red Pocket Mobile is marking down devices. For the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you’ll save $100 right at checkout, with an extra $200 in savings applying after the fact. After three months of having autopay enabled on your account, you’ll be credited a $200 rebate. Both ne and existing customers are eligble for the promotion, too.

iPhone 14 Pro

Verizon

Over on the iPhone 14 Pro front, Verizon is providing its best offer of the batch. Those who plan on making the switch to the carrier will be able to score the new flagship handset for nothing, as long as you trade in a device. The same $200 eGift card applied to the iPhone 14 Pro Max is also applying for the next step down in Apple’s latest lineup.

Those who have an existing plan with Verizon will be able to score upward of $800 with a trade-in, as well. Those savings will be applied over the required 24- or 36-month contract as bill credits for each payment.

AT&T

iPhone 14 Pro is also getting much of the same special treatment from AT&T now that pre-orders are going live, with the carrier delivering the same savings for customers new and old alike. In this case, trading in an eligible device will mean you get the handset for free. Those savings will be applied over the course of the Unlimited plan that you sign up for, much like you’ll expect from other carriers who also deal in monthly bill credits.

T-Mobile

Moving over to the iPhone 14 Pro, T-Mobile’s flagship offers this time around for pre-ordering the new device lets you score the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display for free. You’ll of course have to trade in an eligible device and be signed up for one of the few unlimited-like plans.

The new smartphone is also going to be half off for those who want one of the more affordable monthly plans. In either case, the savings will be applied at monthly bill credits.

Xfinity Mobile

Much like its larger counterpart, the iPhone 14 Pro is also getting a direct $400 pre-order discount by going with the pre-paid Xfinity Mobile plan. There’s the same requirement of porting over a phone number, but this is easily one of the best routes to choose for those who don’t have an existing device to trade in. Sure the savings aren’t quite as deep, but it’s hard to be scoring an all-new Apple release without paying full price.

Red Pocket Mobile

Red Pocket Mobile is also getting in on the iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders by taking $100 off the new handset. There’s the same $200 rebate to enjoy as on the Pro Max model, which will be applied to your account after three months of autopay billing. That brings the price of iPhone 14 Pro down to $699 when things are all said and done.

iPhone 14

Verizon

As for the most compact of Apple’s latest iPhones, the new 14 is also included in the Verizon pre-order promotions. The same up to $1,000 in savings apply when you open up a new Unlimited plan and trade in an eligible device, and you’ll also get that extra $200 credit when signing up with the carrier after switching from another company.

If you’re already on Verizon, there’s also up to $800 in savings to be had for trading in a device. It’s not quite as good of an offer as those who open a new line, but there’s still some savings to be had for existing Verizon customers. Just keep note of the monthly bill credits and being locked into an either two- or three-year contract.

AT&T

AT&T is also carrying the savings over to the smallest version of Apple’s new smartphone, with pre-orders going live on the base iPhone 14. Those who don’t want to go with one of the more pro devices stand to score the standard 6.1-inch handset for free. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been a loyal AT&T customer for years or plan on signing up for an entirely new plan, as long as you are locked into one of the carrier’s Unlimited plans and trade in an eligible device, you’ll be able to walk away next week with the new smartphone for nothing.

T-Mobile

Much as you’ll find from other carriers, T-Mobile is offering Apple’s most compact new handset for free. Right now when you trade in an existing device, you’ll be able to score the iPhone 14 on pre-order for nothing. On top of scoring an extra $200 credit for switching, there’s the same plan flexibility as offered on the flagship handsets detailed above.

If you’re looking to pick up a device for you and a family member or partner, T-Mobile also has you covered. Right now the Uncarrier is offering a pre-order promotion on iPhone 14 that lets you score a second device at $700 off when adding a line on almost any of its plans. The savings will apply over 24 monthly bill credits, as you can expect from any of the other carries.

Xfinity Mobile

Much like the rest of Apple’s latest lineup, the new iPhone 14 is also going to be getting in on the pre-order savings via Xfinity Mobile. The pre-paid carrier is doing things differently than the others, and taking a flat $400 off for customers when they port over a phone number. There’s no trading in an existing device for locking into a several-year contact in order to score the new device, which certainly makes this one of the more alluring ways to go with the iPhone 14.

Red Pocket Mobile

When it comes to the smallest handset in Apple’s new stable, Red Pocket Mobile is also taking $100 off its list price to start the iPhone 14 pre-orders. Following three months of autopay billing, you’ll also get an extra $200 in credit applied that effectively drops the price of your new device down to $529.

iPhone 14 Plus

Unlike the rest of the new handsets, Apple won’t be officially releasing the new iPhone 14 Plus until later on in October. So while you can lock-in a pre-order today, you won’t actually get your device until October 7. Many of the carriers are detailing what you can expect from launch promotions when it does go live. All of the details should also help you see if it’s worth just skipping the new Plus form factor and go with one of the other handsets that will arrive sooner, which are also seeing sizable discounts from various carriers.

Verizon

Just like with the flagship offerings, Verizon will be taking the same up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 Plus. That final total of course depends on which device you end up trading in and which storage capacity you go for, but the added $200 in credit as noted above still applies for those who plan on coming over from any of the other carriers. And if you’re already on Verizon, there’s $800 in savings to be had for a phone trade-in. In either case, those savings will stack up to monthly bill credits over the course of the 24- or 36-month contract.

AT&T

Following Verizon’s lead, it’s not the just flagship handsets that are getting in on the deep pre-order discounts for the iPhone 14 series from AT&T. The new Plus version will be entirely free for anyone who opts to trade a compatible device in to the carrier. You’ll of course need to be subscribed to an existing Unlimited plan or sign up for a new one in order to cash in on the savings, which will ultimately be applied at bill credits come October when pre-orders do begin shipping.

T-Mobile

Last up for T-Mobile, those who don’t mind waiting another month can pre-order the upcoming iPhone 14 Plus and save $1,000 when trading in a new device. The requirement of being signed up for any of the carrier’s unlimited plans remains, just expect the savings to be applied to your bill each month.

Xfinity Mobile

While you’ll have to wait until later on in the fall, those who have their hearts set on the new iPhone 14 Plus will be able to walk away with $400 in added savings later this fall. There’s no trade-ins required in order to lock in the savings, making this easily one of the best deals right now for those who are looking to score a new iPhone 14 without all of the usual baggage.

Red Pocket Mobile

Last up, Red Pocket Mobile subscribers looking for their ticket to iPhone 14 Plus can now score the handset at $100 off with $200 in credit down the road. You’ll end up paying just $629 for the handset when it ships in October following three months of autopay billing.

