PSA: First iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders won’t arrive until October

The long-awaited iPhone 14 Plus was officially announced today alongside the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. One detail that many people may have missed, however, is that the iPhone 14 Plus won’t actually start arriving to buyers until October, unlike the other iPhone 14 models.

iPhone 14 Plus delays

All four of the new iPhone 14 models will go up for pre-order on Friday, September 9 at 5:00 a.m. PT/8:00 a.m. PT. The first iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders will arrive on September 16 and will also be available in Apple Stores on that day.

The iPhone 14 Plus will also be available to pre-order on September 9, but those first orders won’t start arriving to buyers until Friday, October 7. Presumably, this means that iPhone 14 Plus will also hit Apple Stores for purchases and demo on October 7 as well.

Prior to today’s event, there were rumors the iPhone 14 Plus might face delays. Apple and its suppliers reportedly struggled to manufacture enough of the display panels. Even though the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max share the same display size, they have different display features and therefore use different panels.

Some more details on iPhone 14 availability in other countries:

Phone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in Malaysia, Turkey, and 20 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 23.

iPhone 14 will be available in Malaysia, Turkey, and 20 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 23.

Are you planning to order a new iPhone 14 Plus this year? Let us know down in the comments.

