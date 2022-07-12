iPhone 14 Max risks facing delays as production falls further behind schedule

As the iPhone 14 launch approaches, analyst Ross Young reported today that production of the iPhone 14 Max is behind schedule. The iPhone 14 Max is expected to be Apple’s first-ever 6.7-inch iPhone that isn’t a “Pro” model, and that is reportedly causing some supply chain difficulties.

iPhone 14 Max delayed

According to Young, panel shipments for the iPhone 14 Max are still lagging far behind the iPhone 14 Pro Max. In a post on Twitter today, Young said that panel shipments are still “way behind” where they should be. Young’s data is based on supply chain information through the month of August.

Young went on to say that supply volumes for the iPhone 14 Pro Max are more than three times higher than volumes for the iPhone 14 Max.

The iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will share a screen size, but the panels themselves will be different. This is because the iPhone 14 Max will lack support for ProMotion, Apple’s adaptive refresh rate technology that is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Whether or not this means the iPhone 14 Max will be delayed remains to be seen. A report from Nikkei Asian Review in May indicated that iPhone 14 Max production was delayed by at least three years due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Just hours later, Ming-Chi Kuo reported that, while iPhone 14 Max production was behind schedule, the situation was “under control.”

What’s important to remember, however, is that both of those reports were published in May. A lot can change over the course of two months. If the iPhone 14 Max panel situation is as dire as Young said it is, it seems possible (or even likely) that the device could be delayed or severely supply constrained.

The iPhone 14 Max is expected to be a very popular device once it launches. It will mark the first time that Apple has offered a 6.7-inch iPhone that doesn’t come with the “Pro” price and features.

