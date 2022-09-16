The most minimalistic cases for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro by totallee now available

Totallee is the leading manufacturer of super-thin cases that offer everyday protection without adding bulk. Totallee is the antithesis of bulky, over-embellished cases. All of its cases are thin, stylish, and branding-free. If you just received your new iPhone 14 and are in need of a case, here are 6 reasons why a totallee case may be the perfect option for you.

THIN iPHONE CASES | $39

Size: iPhone 14 Pro Max case | iPhone 14 Pro case | iPhone 14 Plus case | iPhone 14 case | Older models

Super Thin (and Light)

Measuring only 0.02-0.03” and weighing only 0.01oz, these are the perfect iPhone cases for people who don’t like bulk cases. Totallee is the Goldilocks case, being the perfect middle option between going caseless and settling for a bulky alternative. Its cases are available in 7 colors: Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Green, Navy Blue, Red, Clear (Hard), and its best-seller: Clear (Soft). The Clear options are perfect if you want to protect and show off your new iPhone 14 at the same time.

Everyday Protection

These cases will help keep your iPhone 14/14 Pro looking new by protecting it from everyday wear, scratches, and bumps. They add extra grip and feature a protruding “lip” wrapping around the camera module to protect it when you put your phone down. The clear (soft) is the most protective case in its lineup, being made of shock-absorbent TPU. We recommend pairing your case with totallee’s edge-to-edge screen protectors for a seamless but very protective combo.

Branding-free

You will find no logos or distracting patterns on any of totallee’s cases. They are designed to be as sleek and minimalistic as possible and highlight the beauty of the iPhone. If minimal and understated is what you’re after, totallee is the case to get.

MagSafe Charging Compatible

You can use MagSafe and wireless charging without having to remove the case. This is a huge practical advantage the totallee case has over some bulky alternatives that don’t have built-in MagSafe.

2-Year Warranty

Every case is backed by a 2-year warranty. If you drop and damage your case or anything else happens, they’ll send you a replacement case, no questions asked. The company’s money-back guarantee also makes it risk-free to purchase a case to see if it suits you (you always have the option to return it and get a refund).

1% To Charity

Totallee donates 1% of all sales to charities working on the front lines to help end the homelessness crisis.

All totallee cases go for $39 and orders over $50 ship free.

Shop your size now:

Select colors tend to sell out, and you may want to check availability on Amazon if they’re out of stock on the website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: