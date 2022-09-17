Apple Stores embrace iPhone 14 Pro with new Dynamic Island window displays and more [Gallery]

The iPhone 14 lineup is now available for purchase at Apple Stores as the first pre-orders are also now arriving to buyers. Alongside this launch, Apple Stores around the world are embracing the iPhone 14 Pro design with new Dynamic Island window fixtures and other in-store design updates.

The headlining visual change of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is the new Dynamic Island cutout on the display. Instead of the notch, the iPhone 14 Pro models feature two separate cutouts: one is shaped like a pill and the other is a hole-punch. Those two cutouts, however, are bridged together in software to create the illusion of one larger cutout.

This design is referred to as the Dynamic Island. Using software, it expands and contracts to show information from a number of different apps, ranging from Apple Maps to Apple Music and much more. The design has proven to be slightly controversial, but it’s expected to get better with future updates to iOS 16.

To celebrate the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Stores are embracing the Dynamic Island with new island-shaped window fixtures. Inside these Dynamic Island fixtures, Apple has each of the iPhone 14 Pro models on pedestals showcasing the colors and of course the new display design itself.

Images shared on Twitter by friend of the site Parker Ortolani show the new window displays for the iPhone 14 Pro as well as the iPhone 14. You won’t see these window fixtures at every store quite yet, but many of Apple’s larger stores have already adopted them.

Inside Apple Stores around the world, Apple has revamped its marketing and imagery to celebrate the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 8 releases. You’ll see wall-to-wall artwork showcasing the new products, new demo units, and more.

As pointed out by Michael Steeber on Twitter, Apple has also fully rolled out a new Apple Watch fixture showcasing new watch band colors. You can see the new band colors and grab one right from the inventory below.

Furthermore, Apple is also ramping up the rollout of a new design for Apple Watch demo units that elevates them to eye-level using polished stainless steel stands. As also reported by Steeber in his Tabletops newsletter, this new pedestal design was piloted at select stores starting earlier this year and is now coming to more locations alongside the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8.

These new stand fixtures replace the tabletop glass design that Apple had been using to showcase Apple Watch designs, colors, and finishes.

Have you spotted anything cool at your local Apple Store in celebration of the iPhone 14 launch? Let us know down in the comments!

