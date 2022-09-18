ESR HaloLock dock keeps your iPhone cool with CryoBoost and includes built-in AirPods charging

MagSafe charging has quickly become one of my favorite features added to the iPhone in the past few years. I’ve used countless chargers, docks, and car mounts since MagSafe was added to the iPhone 12 lineup. One of my recent additions to my desk was the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 charger with CryoBoost. It’s a great option for charging your iPhone via MagSafe while keeping it cool. It also includes a great AirPods charger as well.

Why CryoBoost?

ESR debuted CryoBoost with this generation of product released, and it also has an option for car charging. It’s become my primary car charger, which has been great in the summer heat. The new desk dock brings that same technology to your home office as well. While it’s not as important to keep it cool at my desk as it is in the car, I do appreciate the speed it brings to wireless charging. The fans do have a little background noise, but it’s not enough that anyone on a Zoom call would notice. In fact, I actually appreciate the extra sound, especially when I am not listening to music on a HomePod mini – CryoBoost on the ESR HaloLock breaks up the silence to give me a little background noise.

If you want to use this dock beside your bed, ESR has thought through that as well. It includes a sleep option where you can disable the status light. While the ESR HaloLock is in sleep mode, CryoBoost is also disabled as well. A lot of manufacturers don’t think through the what-ifs for how their product works and operates, whether in an office versus on a nightstand, so I appreciate this option.

Overall, CryoBoost unlocks faster charging over MagSafe as it keeps your iPhone cool as your charge. It’s a must-have in the car and a welcomed addition to an office. ESR claims it can charge an iPhone 13 fully in three hours while watching videos, while the official MagSafe charger would take over 7 hours.

AirPods charging

The ESR HaloLock also includes a spot on the dock to charge your AirPods as well. While the AirPod batteries are so good that they don’t need to be charged daily, I find myself charging mine more often because of the included wireless charger on the dock. The HaloLock lets me fit my AirPods into the dock and charge them while I’m using my phone or iPad. While I have the new AirPods Pro on order, my current AirPods are three years old, so I am charging the case at least every other day at this point. With this dock, I just simply drop them on the base of the charger, and I am good to go.

Conclusion on ESR HaloLock with CryoBoost

The ESR 2-in1 HaloLock with CryoBoost is a great way to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and other wireless devices. It’s compact, durable, and easy to use while still providing the convenience of wireless charging. The design also allows you to stand up your phone in landscape or portrait orientation so you can see notifications or FaceTime calls without picking up your device. I appreciate the work CryoBoost does to speed up charging. Overall, it’s a solid option for MagSafe charging at your desk. My iPhone and AirPods Pro are always charged. If you want to charge your Apple Watch as well, there is a three-device charging dock option from ESR as well.

For those of us who have grown accustomed to the convenience of MagSafe charging, this seems like an obvious solution for charging multiple devices at once without having to worry about cables getting tangled or lost in our bags!

The ESR HaloLock with CryoBoost can be purchased from Amazon or directly from ESR.

