AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Ultra already shipping ahead of Friday release

The new AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Ultra will be officially released by Apple this Friday. While some customers already got their hands on the iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Series 8, now others can expect the new premium Apple Watch alongside the second iteration of AirPods Pro.

According to our readers and own staff, AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Ultra models are preparing to ship or have already shipped. Although, for some, Apple still shows as “Preparing to Ship,” UPS tracking information confirms that they already shipped.

As we wait for reviewers to share their first thoughts on these products over the next couple of days, it seems no lucky customer got their hands on these devices yet.

It’s been three years since AirPods Pro’s original launch, so users have been waiting for quite a while to get their hands on the second generation of this product. With up to 2x better Active Noise Cancelling and a new Adaptive Transparency mode, AirPods Pro 2 sounds like an important upgrade for wireless earbuds fans.

In addition, Apple has improved the battery life of these earbuds, added Find My capabilities with a new U1 chip and built-in speaker, and more.

For the Apple Watch Ultra, the company has introduced a massive Watch with 36 hours of battery life on a single charge. It offers a premium titanium finish, a new Action button, a slightly different design, and sensors ready for extreme sports and conditions.

While we yet have to see what these devices are capable of, customers are hyped about them, as delivery dates have slipped a few weeks from its original release this Friday.

Have you ordered AirPods Pro 2 or the Apple Watch Ultra? Are they preparing to ship or have already shipped? Share it with us in the comments section below.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: