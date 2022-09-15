First Apple Store iPhone 14 orders now shipped, ready for delivery tomorrow

The Apple Store has now started notifying iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro buyers that their orders have shipped, ready for deliveries beginning tomorrow, Friday September 16.

All the iPhone 14 series went up for preorder last Friday (albeit with some hitches). The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max launch tomorrow. The iPhone 14 Plus will be available from October 7.

Of course, the phones have already been in transit for a few days, but Apple only notifies of shipment about a day ahead of the release date. Earlier in the week, you could track the status of your parcel indirectly using services like UPS My Choice.

Some lucky individuals have already got their hands on the new phones thanks to accidental early deliveries. The review embargo also dropped yesterday: you can read our roundup here of what the press thinks about Apple’s new flagship iPhones.

In summary, the iPhone 14 gains upgraded camera sensors, Action mode for stabilized video, autofocus selfie cam, car crash detection, and a slightly better A15 chip compared to the baseline iPhone 13 from last year.

The bigger changes are coming to the Pro line. iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature a vastly-upgraded camera system including a 48-megapixel main camera, which can produce images with more detail and less noise, particularly in low-light environments. The center twelve megapixels of the sensor enable a new ‘optical’ 2x zoom mode. The ultra-wide camera has also seen significant improvements thanks to a new larger sensor.

The iPhone 14 Pro also gets an always-on display, for the first time in an iPhone. This means that when your phone goes to sleep, the screen remains dimly lit — like an Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Pro will show you the date and time, incoming notifications and a subdued version of your lock screen wallpaper in always-on mode.

Also related to the display, is the new Dynamic Island. This replaces the old notch cutout with a floating pill shape. Apple augments the physical cutouts in software to make for a new multitasking activity and status tray zone in the user interface, featuring fluid animations and transitions. Third-party apps will be able to take advantage of the Dynamic Island in iOS 16.1, using the new Live Activities API.

The other big feature coming to all iPhone 14 models in the US and Canada is satellite connectivity. Beginning in November, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users will be able to send short text messages via satellite in emergencies, when outside of Wi-Fi or cellular range.

