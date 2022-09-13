iPhone 14 Pro spotted in the wild ahead of Friday release

Apple will release the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series later this week. While customers wait for their orders to arrive on Friday, it seems some people got their hands on the new iPhone 14 models prior to the official release.

One of the videos was shared by Twitter user Tech Way. In the nine-second video, it’s possible to see the new iPhone 14 Pro Max in the new purple finish. The iPhone is currently on the “Hello” page, and the user only shows the device’s back and front for a few seconds. They also show some cases and that’s it.

The purple finish is one of the two new colors available for the iPhone 14 Pro series. The other one is a new space black finish that replaces the old graphite model. This video also provides yet another look at the new Dynamic Island feature that replaces the notch.

Unfortunately, we can’t quite tell if this is an iPhone 14 Pro destined for the United States. The versions of the iPhone 14 sold in the United States won’t feature a SIM card cutout on the left-hand side, as Apple is fully relying on eSIM technology this year.

Twitter user DuanRui also shared another hands-on of the new iPhone 14 Pro in purple. In this video, it’s possible to take a better look at the purple finish, although the user also doesn’t activate the smartphone.

But more interesting than these two videos is that Apple TV+ Severance star, Adam Scott, took to Instagram to show off his new iPhone 14 Pro in purple. In an Instagram post before The Emmys, the actor wrote:

Day of firsts. First Emmy nomination, first purple iPhone.

While Apple usually gives new products to the press to test before the official release, it has also recently started giving early access to its TV+ stars. This is yet another way the company looks to build hype before a major release. Unfortunately, Scott’s photo doesn’t show much of the iPhone 14 Pro’s design other than the new camera bump.

Unfortunately, this iPhone 14 Pro didn’t help Severence’s showing at last night’s Emmy Awards. Ted Lasso won big, but Severance faced stiff competition in its categories. 9to5Mac‘s Chance Miller wrote:

On the flip side, the Apple TV+ original Severance did not take home the wins across the top categories in which it was nominated. In the coveted Outstanding Drama Series category, Severance was beat out by Succession. Severance‘s Adam Scott was nominated for in the Best Lead Actor in the Drama category, but that award was given to Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae.

Have you spotted any other videos of the new iPhone 14 Pro in the wild? Share with us in the comment section below.

