iOS 16.1 beta 2 no longer wants your permission to paste every single time

Alongside the addition of a redesigned battery percentage icon, today’s iOS 16.1 beta 2 release also fixes the incessant copy-and-paste notifications that have been plaguing iOS 16 and iPhone 14 users. With today’s update, your iPhone will no longer repeatedly ask your permission to copy and paste into an app.

iOS 16.1 beta 2 no longer wants your permission to paste, and paste again, and also to paste (hey, want to paste?)

You’ll still see a pop-up message for copying and pasting when an app accesses the clipboard in an attempt to paste automatically. This is similar to how the privacy-focused feature worked in iOS 15.

You won’t, however, see the pop-up when you manually copy from one app, tap in a text field, and choose “paste” in another app. This change comes after an Apple executive yesterday confirmed that the “confirm paste every time” pop-up was not the intended behavior and would be fixed in a future software update.

Additionally, today’s iOS 16.1 beta 2 release also fixes an issue related to the three-finger system gesture. This gesture bug oftentimes caused the system menu to show or undo/redo pasteboard action alerts instead of performing the correct action assigned to the three-finger gesture in each app.

Spot any other changes in today’s release of iOS 16.1 beta 2? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

Read more about iOS 16.1 beta 2:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: