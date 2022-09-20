iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test: How it holds up compared to the Samsung S22 Ultra [Video]

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max come with Apple’s ceramic shield that’s custom made from Gorilla Glass maker Corning. And the back is comprised of what the company calls dual-ion glass. YouTuber PhoneBuff is out with a detailed drop test to see how the iPhone 14 Pro Max holds up compared to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It was the iPhone 12 lineup that Apple first launched the ceramic shield glass, which continues on with the 14 Pro Max. It also has a stainless steel frame. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra uses Gorilla Glass Victus+ for the front and back and an “Armor Aluminum” frame.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max weighs in a bit heavier at 240g than the S22 Ultra at 228g.

The new test from PhoneBuff puts both smartphones through a back, corner, and face drop onto cinder blocks. And then a bonus round dropping the phones onto steel.

In the first round, the S22 Ultra beat out the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the latter seeing bad glass shatter on the back. For round, two the devices tied for the corner drop.

In round three Apple came out on top. Even though the face drop shattered the screens of both devices, the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s damage was more limited and Face ID continued working while Samsung’s fingerprint reader was broken.

After the bonus round, PhoneBuff called this drop test battle a tie. Check out the full video:

iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test

What do you think? Did the iPhone 14 Pro Max handle the drops about as well as you were expecting? Did it underperform? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Top image via PhoneBuff

