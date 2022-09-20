UAG iPhone 14 case lineup offers up to 25-foot drop protection in rugged and modern designs

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is out with its full lineup of all-new cases for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. From bold designs with maximum protection to more modern and clean styles with MagSafe that still meet military drop-test standards, check out UAG’s rugged lineup for the toughest iPhone cases around.

Military-grade iPhone 14 cases from Urban Armor Gear

UAG has iPhone 14 cases across a variety of models with designs for anyone’s taste. But something that’s shared between all of them is superior protection thanks to the company’s Elevated Construction Formula.

That translates to every UAG iPhone 14 case meeting the MIL-STD 810G 516.6 with the most rugged models having up to 25-foot (7.6-meter) drop protection.

The Monarch and Monarch Pro cases elevate rugged design, offering the ultimate protection for iPhone 14.

2x MIL-STD 810G 516.6 with a handcrafted five-layer protection system. Ultralight impact frame, shock-resistant core, polycarbonate shear plate, alloy metal hardware, and impact-resistant rubber surround.

Premium materials like carbon fiber and leather

Built-in MagSafe compatibility on the Monarch Pro and Monarch Pro Kevlar

UAG Traction grip

Raised camera bezel for improved protection

Ultra-responsive oversized tactile buttons for a crisp, clean click

PC + TPU Chassis and internal hex pattern for increased shock absorption

25-foot (7.6-meter) drop protection

Limited lifetime warranty

UAG also offers the Monarch and Monarch Pro in Kevlar™ versions, taking the cases to another level. The UAG Pathfinder with MagSafe is also a great option with many of the Monarch features and an 18-foot (5.5-meter) drop rating.

These three iPhone 14 cases offer 16- to 20-foot (4.8- to 6-meter) drop protection with more modern and simple designs.

You’re still getting the MIL-STD 810G 516.6 rating, traction grip, protective screen surround, MagSafe compatibility, oversized buttons, limited lifetime warranty, and more.

UAG Plyo – the most durable clear case

The UAG Plyo for iPhone 14 is the toughest clear case ever made.

Armor shell and impact-resistant soft core

Air-soft corners for cushioning impact and feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons

Scratch-resistant skid pads

Screen surround

Tested for medical environments

Built-in MagSafe module option

Wireless charging compatible

Limited lifetime warranty

Meets MIL-STD 810G 516.6 with 16-foot (4.8-meter) drop protection

Pick up your UAG military-grade iPhone 14 case

UAG has even more options in the new case lineup, like the Essential, Outback, and Dot. You can check out everything by model to get the best protection for your iPhone:

