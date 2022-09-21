Save on refurb M1 iPad Pro at $229 off, M1 MacBook Pro from $860, more in Wednesday’s best deals

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a refurbished Apple sale at Woot on M1 iPad Pro, M1 MacBook Pro, and much more at the best prices to date. That’s alongside Apple’s iPad Air 5 dropping to the best prices of the summer at up to $70 off, as well as the first drop on Anker’s new MagSafe PopSocket power bank at $50. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot launches refurb Apple sale with M1 iPad Pro

Through the end of today, Woot has launched its latest sale that’s marking down an assortment of certified refurbished Apple releases including M1 iPads, Macs, and more. One of the more notable inclusions in the sale offers a rare chance to save on refurbished 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models. If the new condition deals last week weren’t enticing enough, today’s offer arrives to deliver the best price yet on the Wi-Fi 256GB model at $670. Down from its original $899 going rate, this amounts to $229 in savings while also undercutting our previous mention by $179.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display alongside Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, with staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Another refurbished offer undercutting ongoing new condition discounts has gone live on M1 MacBook Pro today as part of the Woot Apple sale, as well. Included in the same sale at Woot, the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro now rests at $860 for the 256GB model. You’d more regularly pay $1,299, with today’s offer even undercutting the savings offered by Best Buy right now by another $90, delivering an overall $439 in savings.

Even with the new M2 devices announced earlier in the summer, today’s discounts on the now previous-generation machines arrive as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life. Not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as up to 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 now starts from $559

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 256GB for $679. Down from the usual $749 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings and marks a new all-time low at $41 under our previous mention. You can also save on the entry-level 64GB model, which nows starts at $559 in several styles, as well.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well.

Anker’s new MagSafe PopSocket power bank sees first discount to $50

Anker is launching its latest mid-week sale today courtesy of Amazon, marking down prices on a collection of smartphone accessories, chargers, and more from $11 in the process. Our top pick this time around is the new Anker MagGo PopSocket MagSafe Power Bank at $50. Normally fetching $70, this accessory just hit the scene earlier in the month and arrives at a new all-time low of $20 off. This is also the first chance to save so far.

Packed into a slim form-factor you’ll find a 5,000mAh battery and magnet array that lets you attach this MagSafe power bank onto the back of your shiny new iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series devices. It packs a 7.5W power output, and from there, notably features a built-in PopSocket for some added grip. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Drop + Lord of the Rings bring Elvish and Dwarvish mechanical keyboards to your forge

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 review: This new budget gaming headset is an instant hit [Video]

Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: