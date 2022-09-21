ZAGG launches $250 coverage for iPhone 14 display repair with XTR2 screen protector

ZAGG has launched its new InvisibleShield Glass XTR2 screen protector for the iPhone 14 lineup. Along with its XTR2’s advanced anti-reflective finish and 10% increase in strength over its predecessor comes a valuable option to get up to $250 in screen repair reimbursement.

ZAGG announced the new Glass XTR2 screen protectors for the iPhone 14 with its Screen Repair Guarantee Plan today in a press release.

“U.S. customers who purchase a ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR2 + ZAGG Screen Repair Guarantee plan will be able to register their phone for a one-time screen repair up to $250 if their phone gets damaged with the XTR2 screen protector on the device. The plan is valid for up to one year from the date of purchase per device. It’s just one more way ZAGG InvisibleShield is helping customers ‘Protect Better’ for just $10 more.”

InvisibleShield Glass XTR2 screen protector details

Anti-reflective coating

Anti-dust adhesive

Hexiom Impact Technology to optimally absorb and disperse impact through honeycomb microstructure – 10% stronger than XTR2’s predecessor

Eyesafe blue light filter

Highly touch sensitive with low friction

Anti-microbial to protect against bacteria

Easy application

Price $59.99 without coverage, $69.99 with the $250 Screen Repair Guarantee (look for the 20% off offer) Make sure to choose the “Yes, Add ZAGG Screen Repair Guarantee” box Priced the same for iPhone 13/14, iPhone 13 Pro Max/14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max



9to5Mac’s take

It’s great to see ZAGG adding the Screen Repair Guarantee for coverage up to $250. That’s $100-$150 above what competitors are including with their screen protectors. However, keep in mind that through Apple, iPhone 14 screen repairs run $279 with the most expensive being $379 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max screen replacement.

However, the ZAGG Screen Repair Guarantee lets you choose where to get a screen replacement and it offers the highest coverage I’ve seen so far with a screen protector.

As mentioned above, make sure you select the $10 upgrade to get the Screen Repair Guarantee that lasts for one year after purchase (must be registered within 30 days).

Check out the full terms and conditions in this FAQ.

One last note, the new Screen Repair Guarantee is separate from ZAGG Protect coverage – the latter is closer to an AppleCare alternative.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: