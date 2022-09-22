Matter-compatible smart locks on the way: Yale Assure 2 range; upgrades possible after purchase

Yale has announced that it will launch a new range of Matter-compatible smart locks in the fall – which are upgraded versions of its existing Assure Lock range.

You’ll be able to open two of the models with your voice, iPhone, Apple Watch, keypad code, or physical key; the other two models lack the physical key slot …

Matter refresher

One of the big advantages of HomeKit is that you can control all your smart home devices via the Home app, and also via Siri.

Matter is a new standard designed to bring exactly the same benefits to devices, not just on the Apple platform, but across other ecosystems like Google, Samsung, and Amazon. For Apple users, this means that if a device is Matter-compatible, then it is effectively HomeKit-compatible, too.

Matter devices can also talk directly to each other, so if your home Wi-Fi coverage is patchy, your commands can be relayed from device to device.

Some existing smart home products will be firmware-upgradable to support Matter.

Yale’s upcoming Matter-compatible smart locks

The locks get a new design. Yale says that the new versions are 30% smaller, but still large enough to be compatible with most door sizes used in the US.

While the new design has a sleeker, more modern look, the locks will be available in the same three finishes as the existing models: black suede, oil-rubbed bronze, and satin nickel.

Anyone fitting a smart lock for a household with techy and less-techy residents would be well-advised to opt for models with a key slot, so anyone being grumpy about new tech can simply continue to unlock the door with a key. However, if you do opt for a keyless model, you need have no fear about a flat battery leaving you locked out: You can apply a 9v battery to the contacts on the bottom of the lock to re-enable keyless entry.

Yale says pricing will start at $160 for the keyless models, though the company hasn’t revealed pricing of the full lineup. You will be able to choose between Bluetooth-only and Wi-Fi models, with the latter recommended for full HomeKit integration.

One nice touch is that the locks will be firmware-upgradable after purchase. So, for example, if you chose a Bluetooth-only model, you’ll be able to subsequently add Wi-Fi capability (for a payment).

We were already impressed with the existing version, which we reviewed back in 2018.

The Yale Assure Lock SL comes with almost everything you’ll need to install the smart lock on your door. You’ll need to provide a screwdriver, and may need other tools depending on your door, but for the most part it should be a straightforward affair […] Once the hardware installation is completed, you can install the Yale Secure app, configure the keypad, and set up HomeKit […] Once everything is installed (watch our video above for a step-by-step install guide), it takes just a few minutes to configure the master passcode and enable the iM1 network module via the exterior touchscreen keypad. While the keypad lacks haptic feedback, the speakers emit an audible tone to help confirm proper keypad entry. The speakers will also speak instructions when it comes to using and configuring the Assure Lock SL […] HomeKit support works exactly like expected, allowing users to control the lock using the Home app, via Siri commands, or via automation.

The new models look neater, and Matter support is a nice bonus for those with a lot of smart home devices, particularly if Wi-Fi coverage is weak around your front door.

