How to watch Aaron Judge break the baseball home run record on Apple TV+

Baseball player Aaron Judge is aiming for an all-time home run league record today, having already racked up sixty this season. And in a rather coincidental turn of events, the crucial game lands on the last Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball day of the season, an incredible finale for Apple’s first venture into live sports.

Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season at Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He needs one more today to tie Roger Maris’ all time American league record of 61, set in 1961. If he gets two home runs, Judge will be the all-out record holder.

The big match takes place at 7 PM Eastern Time today with the Red Sox at the Yankees stadium. It is one of the two games today available exclusively on the Apple TV platform, streaming as part of Apple’s Friday Night Baseball deal.

The Yankee’s YES network reportedly held talks with Apple to negotiate showing the potentially history setting game on other channels, but Apple declined. As such, the only way to watch the big game is on the Apple TV app.

How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox Friday Night Baseball

If you don’t already, you will need an Apple ID. You can sign up here and get a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+ in the process. Note, though, that you do not need to pay for an Apple TV+ account to watch the games, as Apple has broadcast all Friday Night Baseball games this season for free. (Future Friday Night Baseball seasons may require a TV+ subscription, however. This is advertised as a limited time offer.)

That means to watch Aaron Judge today, all you need is an Apple ID and a way to get the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is available on Apple devices like the iPhone, Apple TV 4K, iPad and Mac.

In addition, the TV app is also available on third-party platforms including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes and more. You can also watch on a PC in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Then, simply sign in with your Apple ID in the TV app and scroll down to find the Friday Night Baseball section. Tap on the game tile to start watching. If you use an Apple device running iOS 15.6 or later, the TV app supports pausing and rewinding of the live stream.

Whilst all the focus is on the Red Sox vs Yankees match, the other baseball game today is Cardinals at Dodgers. Both of these games are streaming free today on the Apple TV app.

