Gurman: 15-inch MacBook Air, new Mac Pro, updated HomePod, and more expected for 2023

We’re still a few months away – and at least one more major announcement by Apple – before the calendar ticks to 2023. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, however, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has detailed some of the hardware announcements he expects from Apple in 2023.

Here is the exact wording by Gurman:

Next year should be pretty jam-packed for Apple. Look for a 15-inch MacBook Air, new M3 iMac, the Mac Pro, updated HomePod, Reality Pro headset and a larger iPad. There’s also the potential debut of the company’s combined Apple TV, HomePod and FaceTime camera device coming at the tail end of the year.

9to5Mac brings an in-depth look at these future announcements:

These are the Macs users should expect in 2023

There are at least three main Macs Apple will unveil next year: the 15-inch MacBook Air, a new M3 iMac, and the upcoming Mac Pro.

The 15-inch MacBook Air was first rumored by DSCC Ross Young. According to him, Apple is planning a new variant of the MacBook Air for 2023 that will feature a screen size of around 15-inches. The company is also reportedly planning to increase the display of the current 13.3-inch MacBook Air to something that is “slightly larger” but still between 13-inches and 14-inches.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple has skipped the M2 iMac to focus on a new M3 iMac. it’s not clear whether there will be a design change or just some hardware upgrades.

For the Mac Pro, Apple said at the beginning of the year that it was working on the new, high-end Mac device, but no other word has been heard from the company.

Gurman reported on the new HomePod in June. Codenamed B620, this new speaker will run the Apple Watch Series 8 chip, the S8 processor – which has the same speeds as the Series 6 chip. It’s unclear how different it will perform compared to the A8 chip on the original HomePod.

The HomePod mini, which is important to note, features the S5 chip. The S6 processor is around 20% faster than its previous generation. Here’s what Gurman reported at the time:

The HomePod, code-named B620, will run the same S8 chip coming to the watches and will be closer to the original HomePod in terms of size and audio performance rather than a new HomePod mini. The new HomePod will have an updated display on top and there’s even been some talk of multi-touch functionality.

Reality Pro Headset will finally be unveiled

The long-rumored Apple Glasses is also making its debut in 2023. After years of wait, Apple will likely be ready to introduce its Mixed Reality Headset next year. In a DSCC paper, analysts believe Apple’s Mixed Reality headset will feature an “innovative three-display configuration”, with two micro OLED 4K displays and another AMOLED panel for low-resolution peripheral vision. Not only that, but it will likely include a powerful mobile CPU and GPU in the headset.

It will feature a Mac chip and will be very pricey, according to rumors. You can learn more about this future product here.

Larger iPad and combined Apple TV and HomePod combo could also make the cut

Last but not least, Gurman believes a larger iPad is in the works. It will likely be a 14-inch iPad Pro. He reported almost a year ago that Apple was exploring future iPad designs with larger screens, saying that such a product was “a couple of years down the road,” then, in June, DSCC’s Ross Young corroborates that timeline while offering additional details.

Young tweeted:

Confirmed the 14.1″ iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely.

For the Apple TV + HomePod + FaceTime device, Gurman has talked about this product for a while. It will likely be an Amazon Echo Show rival, and you can learn more about it here.

Wrap up

Apart from new iPhones and Apple Watches, these are some of the products rumored for 2023. Which one are you most excited to see Apple introducing? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

