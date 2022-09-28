Logitech announces new range of keyboard and mice ‘designed for Mac’

Logitech is today launching a new ‘Designed for Mac’ brand, presenting a range of keyboard and mice aimed at Apple users.

This includes a new MX Mechanical Mini for Mac keyboard, with low-profile tactile switches and backlighting activated by proximity sensor, available in Space Gray and Pale Gray finishes. A color-matched MX Master 3S mouse is also on sale now. Logitech is also releasing a new vertical ‘Lift’ mouse and a new blueberry colorway for their circular keycap K380 keyboard.

The first round of Designed for Mac accessories are very similar to Logitech’s existing offerings for Windows, that have touted Mac support for a while. In a briefing, Logitech explained that these accessories have been specially tested to work with the Bluetooth stack of Apple devices and as a sign of confidence, do not come with a Bluetooth dongle in the boxes.

The keyboards feature Mac-compatible layouts like ‘command’ and ‘option’, but the function key rows lacks a shortcut for opening Mission Control. The optional Logi Options+ utility can be used to remap keys to match user preferences, however.

The MX Mechanical Mini for Mac is priced at $149.99. It is similar to the existing Logitech MX Mechanical Mini that Logitech has sold for a while, but features dedicated Mac keyboard layout and new Space Gray and Pale Gray colorways. It features tactile mechanical key switches in a design only about ten percent larger in volume than Apple’s Magic Keyboard. It also features backlighting with a clever proximity sensor activation; the keyboard lights up automatically as your hands approach the keys. The MX Mechanical Mini charges over USB-C.

The mechanical keyboard is designed to be paired with a MX Master 3S for Mac mouse ($99), also available in Space Gray and Pale Gray. It tracks user input at up to 8000 DPI with satisfying-yet-quiet click mechanism. Like the keyboard, It also charges over USB-C.

The Logitech K380 for Mac is an alternative mini keyboard option with circular keycaps, now available in a Blueberry blue finish, priced at $39.99. The K380 is powered by 2xAA batteries. Both Logitech keyboards support pairing to up to three devices simultaneously — simply switch using the F1/F2/F3 function keys — allowing users to easily pair with their Mac, iPad and iPhone at the same time.

The Logitech Lift vertical ergonomic mouse for Mac is priced at $69.99. The 57-degree angle places your hand in a natural handshake position, putting less pressure on your wrist whilst you work. It lasts for up to two years on a single AA battery.

Logitech’s new Designed for Mac range is as much about marketing than features. Logitech believe that many Apple customers won’t have the confidence to purchase accessories that are not specifically branded at Mac users.

Find out more about the new Designed for Mac range on Logitech’s website.

