iPhone 6 is now considered a ‘Vintage’ product by Apple

iPhone 6 will certainly remain in the memory of many Apple users as it was the company’s first smartphone with a considerably larger display than its predecessors. The phone was discontinued a few years ago, but it still gets security patches and technical support from Apple – perhaps not for much longer. Apple has now added the iPhone 6 to its list of “vintage” products.

iPhone 6 is now ‘vintage’

As noted by Aaron on Twitter and now confirmed by Apple itself, iPhone 6 is now a “vintage” product. In Apple’s definition, a product is considered vintage when it was stopped being distributed for sale more than 5 years and less than 7 years ago.

The company still provides parts and repair services for vintage products for up to 7 years after these products are no longer officially distributed. Interestingly, the larger iPhone 6 Plus was already a considered a vintage product before the iPhone 6. This is because Apple continued to sell the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 for longer in some regions after discontinuing the iPhone 6 Plus for good.

Both iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were introduced in September 2014 with iOS 8. The devices were discontinued in 2019 with the release of iOS 13, which requires an iPhone 6s or later. Even so, Apple still provides security patches for devices running iOS 12, which includes not only iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus but also iPhone 5s.

iPhone 6 is equipped with a Retina HD display, a single 8-megapixel rear camera, and the 64-bit A8 chip with 1GB of RAM. iPhone 6 Plus has similar hardware, but with a Full HD display and rear camera with optical stabilization (for the first time on an iPhone). These were also the first iPhones with NFC and Apple Pay.

Earlier this year, Apple also added the first generation MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to its list of vintage products. After a product has been stopped being distributed for more than 7 years, Apple considers it obsolete – which means it no longer has hardware service.

