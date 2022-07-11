First MacBook Pro with Touch Bar becoming vintage on July 31

The first 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros with the Touch Bar are coming to Apple’s vintage products list on July 31. Seen by MacRumors in an internal memo to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, other devices will also join the list.

According to the memo, other devices joining the list include:

9.7-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi + Cellular)

27-inch iMac (Retina 5K, late 2015)

21.5-inch iMac (late 2015)

12-inch MacBook (early 2016)

13-inch MacBook Air (early 2015)

15-inch MacBook Pro (2016)

13-inch MacBook Pro (2016, Four Thunderbolt Ports)

13-inch MacBook Pro (2016, Two Thunderbolt Ports)

Apple redesigned the MacBook Pro in 2016 to introduce the Touch Bar. While some love it and some hate it, the Touch Bar changed the way Pro users interacted with the device by replacing the function keys. With a slimmer form factor, the model offered USB-C charging instead of MagSafe and support for Touch ID. It also had a larger force touch trackpad and a second-generation butterfly keyboard.

Apple considers a product to be vintage when it’s been over five years since the product was sold. The MacBook Pro 2016 stopped distribution in mid-2017, so it’s already been five years.

Currently, Apple sells three MacBook Pro models, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021), the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021), and the newly released 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro.

