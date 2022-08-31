iOS 12.5.6 rolling out to older iPhone and iPad devices with important security fixes

Apple has a new software update coming for older iPhone and iPad devices. iOS 12.5.6 is rolling out now to iPhone and iPad devices that aren’t capable of running iOS 13 or newer. Head below for the details on this update and how to install it.

iOS 12.5.6

The update is available for the iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3, as well as the 6th gen iPod touch, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. All of these devices were dropped from support with iOS 13, but Apple has continued to update them with important security fixes since then. This marks the first time Apple has released a new version of iOS 12 since last September.

You can update your iPhone or iPad to iOS 12.5.6 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, and picking “Software Update.” The update might take a few minutes to show up on your device as Apple begins the rollout process. The build number for the update is 16H71.

The iOS 12.5.6 update likely address two major security vulnerabilities that Apple patched earlier this month with the release of iOS 15.6.1. The company is now extending these fixes to those older iPhone and iPad models. “This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users,” Apple says.

Both of these vulnerabilities were executed in the wild, according to Apple. The first vulnerability could have allowed an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

The second vulnerability was in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and all third-party browsers on iOS. For this vulnerability, Apple says that “processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution.”

If you spot any other change in the iOS 12.5.6 release, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: